Theirs was a battle of green vs. green. A French energy company called Engie, with an annual revenue of $70 billion in 2019, is in the process of leasing acreage from landowners in Dike with the intent of installing solar panels on the ground. The company has already secured contracts to use 1,850 acres. Those who sign on will receive $500 per acre annually. Residents who are against the project worry it could have unintended environmental impacts, such as increased runoff to nearby parcels of land, and the release of carbon gases stored in the trees that would need to be cleared to make way for the panels.