Arian Gibson works for the D.C. Department of Health. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)

Arian Gibson, 39, is a program manager for the Food Safety & Hygiene Inspection Services Division in the D.C. Department of Health. He has been part of the food division for almost 20 years. He lives in Maryland with his wife and two children.

Is your department responsible just for restaurant inspections?

We have restaurants, all food establishments including grocery stores, food trucks, things like that. And we also handle pools, cosmetology salons, nail salons and mattress inspections.

Wait, mattress inspections? Is that for hotels?

That is for the tags. We check the tags to make sure they’re labeled correctly. If it’s a new mattress it has to be labeled new, or if it’s refurbished it has to be labeled “refurbished.”

Wow, I always thought those inspection tags on mattresses were made up.

[Laughs.] No.

So how many restaurants are there in D.C.?

Anywhere from about 6,000 to 8,000, depending on the time of year. That number fluctuates a lot.

And is every place inspected each year?

Well, we inspect by risk level. So a place like a hospital, which has an immune-compromised population, we would inspect between three and five times a year. A gas station that has just packaged chips and water — we might inspect them every other year. We can adjust their risk level according to their history.

What’s your biggest worry as an inspector?

My big worry is a food-borne outbreak. That’s my biggest concern. If you have an outbreak, it doesn’t affect just that one restaurant, it affects the whole industry. So typically the restaurants are more than happy to work with us.

Over the years, what’s the worst thing you’ve seen in a restaurant health-wise?

It’s probably just a lot of bare-hand contact with food. And a lot of food out at the wrong temperature. Because those are the things that really make people ill. People tend to focus on clean floors and walls, but the thing that really makes people sick is bare-hand contact with the food and cross-contamination and improper food temperatures.

Do you ever have any nightmares about that?

I don’t sleep. [Laughs.]

Are there surprising things about your job that people wouldn’t know?

I think people don’t realize the science behind it. They think we just go in there and look at the food, and that’s it. But there’s really a lot of science behind it. There’s a lot of microbiology. We have to know how bacteria grows and the growth curve and things like that. That’s how we write our regulations.

What should an average diner going into a restaurant be looking for?

Look to see how the establishment is handling your food. Making sure that they’re washing their hands and not touching the food with their bare hands.

When you go out to dinner at a restaurant, are you able to enjoy it, or do you want to go back in the kitchen and check it out first?

No, I’m okay. I think I’m immune to thinking about that stuff when I go out. My wife is more concerned about it than I am.

Would your kitchen pass inspection at home?

I have two young kids, so my house would probably get shut down.

