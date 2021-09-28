The word “forgiveness” repeatedly comes up in conversation with Tenneson. “I do not deserve it,” he says. “What I have done is beyond even my own ability to ever forgive myself.” Yet he also tells me about a card he received every Christmas for five years after he was first locked up, sent to him by the grandmother of one of the men he killed. Tenneson tells me that the card read: “Jesus loves you and forgives you and so do I. Hopefully one day you will learn to forgive yourself. God bless you.” Overcome, he says, “That a woman could write something like that to the man who had so callously stolen the young life of her beautiful grandson …”