Jacky had deployed before as well. A black German shepherd with a distinctly crooked left ear that leaned toward the center of her head, she needed the instruction less than De La Rosa, who had to learn things like how to recognize when Jacky picked up the scent of an explosive. Every dog has a tell. “For Jacky,” he says, “her head would go down further and her tail would start wagging.”

After training for nine weeks, De La Rosa and Jacky deployed to Afghanistan in December 2012. There, on patrols, the duo scouted roads for improvised explosive devices, checked vehicles coming onto their base and cleared buildings for their platoon. Off-duty, De La Rosa and Jacky were inseparable. “I brought her to go to the chow hall, I brought her to go to meetings. She was with me pretty much every day for 13 months,” he says. “It was a morale boost [for] everybody that she was around.”

While in Afghanistan, De La Rosa struck up a long-distance friendship with Mary Ellen Pelzer, a nonprofit executive in New York, through a care-package program she volunteered for. “He was really more interested in things for Jacky,” she recalls.

On March 13, 2013, Jacky and De La Rosa were returning to base after a patrol when their Stryker, an over-18-ton, boat-shaped armored infantry vehicle, hit an IED. “Everything went white,” De La Rosa recalls. Photos show how the bomb punctured the vehicle, twisting its cagelike anti-rocket armor so that it resembled a melting clock in a Salvador Dalí painting. Both De La Rosa and Jacky were shaken, but after a 24-hour rest, they were back on duty. “She just wanted to work. She just wanted to get back out there,” says De La Rosa, who now receives disability payments in part because of injuries from that incident.

When their deployment ended later that year, handler and dog returned stateside, where the military contracting company responsible for Jacky asked De La Rosa to hand her over on the tarmac so she could train with a new handler for redeployment. “It was pretty much, we took the dog to go use the bathroom after the flight from Germany, and then they pretty much just took our leashes and the dog,” recalls De La Rosa. “That dog was my best friend.”

He struggled with the abruptness of their separation and hoped to eventually adopt her and bring her to Wisconsin, where he now lives and works as a state corrections officer. Then in 2014, the Army suddenly ended the program he and Jacky had participated in, Tactical Explosive Detection Dog (TEDD), leading to confusion over where some of the dogs went. (A 2018 Department of Defense inspector general’s report criticized the hasty wind-down.) Troops from the program formed a group, Justice for TEDD Handlers, and tried to track down the dogs and alter policy so handlers could adopt them more easily.

The first few years after he came home, De La Rosa got sporadic updates about Jacky, who after another tour in Afghanistan landed with the U.S. Capitol Police. A junior handler there had emailed him out of the blue for advice on how to work with her. Still hoping to adopt Jacky, De La Rosa started to worry when the updates stopped. So Pelzer began contacting the Capitol Police about Jacky, too, and in 2016 was told they weren’t open to the idea of a reunion for Jacky and De La Rosa out of concern that it might interrupt her working relationship with her new handler. “They were in a very difficult position, and they were always good and fair,” she says. “A lot of the things that Anthony wanted just weren’t possible at the time.” (Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki told me, “Any contact between a retired canine with a former military handler is a private matter,” and the department no longer uses former military dogs.)

De La Rosa says he came to accept that adopting his old partner was unlikely. But he still hoped to have a proper goodbye. In 2018, he got help from his former platoon lieutenant, Max Rose, who that fall was elected to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District. “He had one of the hardest jobs in combat,” Rose says of De La Rosa. “You’re fighting a ghost every single day.”

De La Rosa and Rose had kept in touch through Facebook after their deployment. When De La Rosa and Pelzer told the newly minted congressman that De La Rosa had been unable to see Jacky, Rose asked his staff to reach out to the Capitol Police to try to arrange a reunion. The opportunity finally arrived on June 26, 2019, when Jacky was scheduled to retire. De La Rosa would be allowed to meet Jacky and her handler for a half-hour on the Capitol lawn, on the condition that press didn’t show up. Pelzer took a train down from New York; Rose and De La Rosa’s father joined them. Pelzer recalls, “It was a little tense at first because everyone was like, ‘What on earth is going to happen?’ ”

In a brief cellphone video of the event, De La Rosa scratches his old pooch’s neck, and Jacky turns and licks him. Despite her pending retirement, “she was ready to go and ready to work,” Pelzer says, and De La Rosa “saw that Jacky was in the right place, with the right guy.”

Jacky’s police handler adopted her, and she now lives with him in the D.C. area. De La Rosa is grateful to have seen her one more time. It was worth it, he says, “just having that emotional closure.”