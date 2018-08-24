

Monster Cookie Dough (Greg Powers/For The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Guilt and love handles aside, the hazards of consuming raw cookie dough have been R&D’ed away. A mere spoonful can evoke lick-the-beaters memories and sooth the savage sweet tooth, which is why the genre endures as a flavor come-on in frozen treats, cake pops and cookie dough bars — as in, shops where you can order a cup of the stuff to go.

Follow this recipe, and you’ll see just how simple it is to make your own edible cookie dough. Upsides: Customize it as you like. It keeps for weeks. Downsides: It can’t be baked, and it may disappear faster than that.

Monster Cookie Dough

6 to 8 servings (makes 4 cups)

DIY heat-treated flour takes only a few minutes. But you can buy Page House heat-treated flour online via Honeyville.com and Amazon.com.

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup crunchy peanut butter (well stirred, if using natural)

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 cup loosely packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heat-treated flour (see headnote and NOTE)

1 cup quick-cooking oats (may substitute with food-processor-blended old-fashioned rolled oats)

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup mini chocolate chips

½ cup M&Ms

½ cup chopped chocolate sandwich cookies and/or small wafer cookies

¼ cup rainbow sprinkles

STEPS

Combine the unsalted butter, peanut butter and granulated and brown sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed for several minutes, until lightened and fluffy. (The creamier this base mixture is, the smoother the dough will be.)

Add the vanilla extract and beat just until incorporated. Stop to scrape down the bowl.

Whisk together the flour, oats and salt in a separate container. On low speed, gradually add the flour mixture to the butter-sugar mixture, until there is no trace of flour left.

Fold in the chocolate chips, M&Ms, chocolate cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles by hand.

The dough is ready to eat, or transfer it to a container for cold storage.

NOTE: To heat-treat the flour (in order to destroy any pathogens), microwave the amount needed for this recipe in a microwave-safe bowl on HIGH for 30 seconds, then take out the bowl and give the flour a good stir with a fork. There will be a few lumps, but stir them away. Repeat the microwaving and stirring two more times. The internal temperature of the flour should register at least 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Sift the flour into a container and cool completely before using or storing.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS | Per serving (based on 8) 650 calories, 11 g protein, 80 g carbohydrates, 34 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 210 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 54 g sugar

For stories, features such as Date Lab, Gene Weingarten and more, visit WP Magazine. Follow the Magazine on Twitter. Like us on Facebook. Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.