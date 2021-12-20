We can’t stop; we have to keep going. Yes, nobody’s doing everything that could be done, everything is a compromise. At what point is there a tipping point where it’s too little, too late? I don’t know. But the idea that people are talking about and trying to deal with gives one hope. You can do good and do well. The idea that you see automakers moving away from the internal combustion engine to cleaner energy and solar panels [becoming] cheaper and cheaper. These are business that may want to do good, but they really see how the bottom line is impacted by how environmentally conscious they are. Consumers — some consumers, not all — expect that the companies they buy things from share their values.