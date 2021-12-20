Well, that’s flattering, but I don’t know if I live up to that. But in some sense that’s the DNA of the “Today” show and the relationship we have with audiences. I remember taking an airline and their catchphrase was “We get you there” and thinking, Well, that’s pretty much why I pay you! That’s not a big claim. Similarly, that’s part of what we do. We know that people — hopefully — trust us, and it’s our job to be truthful and to do the best we can every day.
You do a lot on the show, but does that issue of trust present an extra burden when it comes to weather? One could argue that, comparatively, a lot more daily decisions are made based on your reporting than the rest of the show.
What I appreciate, and am very grateful for, is that my executive producers pretty much leave me to my own devices and our NBC climate unit’s devices to make a decision each day about what the most important story is. It goes all the way back to my first news director when I worked in local TV — WHEN in Syracuse. He said our job each broadcast is to answer the question that is foremost in a viewer’s minds, and I think weather in many cases is that question: Is it going to be good weather, bad weather? Weather affects everybody, no matter who you are or where you are. And as weather becomes a bigger story, i.e. climate change, more resources are being put into our efforts.
To that point, does the climate change story suggest that news programs need to rethink the traditional, somewhat secondary place of weather in the broadcast?
I can’t speak to other broadcasts, but on any given day we have different units within the division — medical, business, news. We go in and aggregate not just climate but how climate impacts the other units. A warming climate makes pandemics more likely, for example, so that gives us connection with the medical unit. I just did a story about how climate is making it more hospitable to grow in the California coffee belt. And that’s a business story. We have a mechanism that allows us to look at weather/climate organically and how it impacts all the different coverage we do.
I lived in Chicago for a couple of years each in the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, and I would swear to you that it was colder in the ’80s than it is now. I have no evidence for that whatsoever but my gut and my coat choices. People say similar things about their town or region all the time. How right are they about that?
I think they are absolutely right. I think people intrinsically know our climate is changing. You may get a fight about what’s causing that, though I don’t think there’s really any question about it. I think it’s pretty well determined now that it’s due to human activity, what we do and how we power our cars, homes and factories. The planet is warming, our oceans are warming. That ship has sailed. People feel it, they know it. That’s why I think the populous is far ahead of their elected officials.
So where is the disconnect for action? In the politics? In the storytelling? In who’s doing the telling?
A little of all of the above. I think this is an example of “from the bottom up.” You see towns, you see individuals, cities, states taking the lead, and almost in a way forcing higher action to happen. I think people want action, and they are taking it into their own hands. Solar power, creating bike lanes, banning and limiting different types of activities: This movement is happening at a grass-roots level.
Has there been a point when you’re covering a storm, or been someplace in the world in your travels, and said to yourself, “Okay, I’ve seen the science. I know climate change is a thing in theory, but right now, at this moment, I know this is real”?
I think Superstorm Sandy was that moment for me, when it was like “Something’s really happening here.” And it was that whole year — we had Sandy, we had a blizzard. In 2005, we had [hurricanes] Katrina and Wilma. We’re seeing these systems more frequently.
There’s a lot of joking about the live shots you do in bad weather. Lots of fun on Twitter this year. Beyond just good TV, is there more storytelling value to that dramatic shot of the weather person trying to stand up in a storm?
Well, let me first say that I don’t ever put the crew — or myself — in harm’s way. If it’s looking bad, I listen to the crew, the satellite dish comes down and we get out of there. That said, the old bromide “a picture is worth a thousand words” is true, and when you actually see the power of water and what a warming ocean is doing, and you see storm after storm rapidly intensify when they get close to shore — when normally these things die out — then I think there’s a value, as safely as humanly possible, in showing that.
How should we judge recent developments in Glasgow at COP26, in the U.S. rejoining the Paris agreement? Truly positive developments? All talk?
We can’t stop; we have to keep going. Yes, nobody’s doing everything that could be done, everything is a compromise. At what point is there a tipping point where it’s too little, too late? I don’t know. But the idea that people are talking about and trying to deal with gives one hope. You can do good and do well. The idea that you see automakers moving away from the internal combustion engine to cleaner energy and solar panels [becoming] cheaper and cheaper. These are business that may want to do good, but they really see how the bottom line is impacted by how environmentally conscious they are. Consumers — some consumers, not all — expect that the companies they buy things from share their values.
I realize in these questions I’m assuming that everyone in the business of weather agrees that climate change is an issue, but are there pockets of pushback in your industry as well?
There may be some, but nobody takes those people very seriously. I don’t worry about other people in the business; the people I take seriously are the viewers. And in the last 10 years I can count on one hand and foot the amount of people who have given me pushback on climate change from any of the segments that we do. We don’t scream, “It’s climate change!” We try to make it as organic as possible, and if there’s a connection we point that out, and if not, we don’t.
Joe Biden, in a “Today” show interview years ago, suggested he might want you as head of NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] if he became president. Did that offer never come?
It did not — and thankfully it did not. There are so many other people who are much better and know what they’re doing. I’m a messenger, I’m not an administrator.
Eric Easter is a writer and producer in Washington. This interview has been edited and condensed.