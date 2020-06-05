When you decided to take a job with the Biden campaign after having been national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’s campaign in 2016, you got some blowback. People called you a traitor to [Sanders], to his ideals. Can you talk about that?

If I'm going to be honest, I was frankly baffled by people who seemed to be so invested in my selection of a job. There was a point in time where folks got a hold of one of my phone numbers and were calling and leaving really nasty voice mails. I was a commentator on CNN, okay, where we talked about everything from white supremacy to trade, so I'm no stranger to hate tweets and people filling up my email inbox. But people calling me harassing me because I went to go work for someone else, that was a new experience for me. Was it hurtful? Yeah. Absolutely. I'm human.

To the people that called me a traitor or that say I was a sellout or whatever, well, we’re all on the same team now. Okay? Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee. Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden. And I think I made the right decision. I know some people don’t understand that. Their political ideology, their goals, their values, where it relates to politics, are specifically tied up in one person. My values are not tied to a particular person. Why I do politics — because this is what I do, this is how I make a living — is because I believe in equity. I believe that America has never fully lived up to its ideals that all men and women are created equal. In the preamble to the Constitution, the “we” in “we the people” meant something real different way back when they wrote it. The “we” is changing, constantly expanding. And it is our job to ensure that that “we” includes the broadest definition possible. Because most oftentimes, people who are left out are people that look like me: young people, women, people of color.

In your book, you describe going on 28 or 29 interviews for political jobs before you were hired by the Sanders campaign and how one of your goals is to try to make opportunities in politics more accessible for young women of color in particular. What supports helped you get where you are — you mention the tightknit African American community in North Omaha where you grew up?

I think in large part it was the community in North Omaha. The communications director for the mayor at the time, [Aida Mora], she was one of my mentors. She actually bought me a plane ticket to D.C. so I could go interview. It was people like that who steered me in the right direction. People like Congressman [Maxine] Waters, [her chief of staff] Twaun Samuel, Donna Brazile, Mignon Moore, Leah Daughtry. Folks have continually wrapped their arms around me and helped push me to different places. But I would say no one opened the door for me and let me just walk through the front door. I had to knock on many doors, had to jump through many windows. Many people would have given up after interview 5, and I stayed until interview 29. And while it worked out for me, the next young person should not have to go on 29, 28 interviews. Like, I have colleagues that don't know what it's like to have to hustle for your job because, you know, they grew up next door to somebody. Or someone's parent knows someone. I don't have that. I grew up across the street from Miss Hayden and Mr. and Mrs. Hawthorne. They don't have any political connections. I hustled. I was unusually focused. But I was also just really blessed and lucky.

I don't relish being the only one. I wish there were hundreds of millennial women of color and young people at the highest level of politics. Then, if I walked into a meeting or a television panel full of black people, full of people of color, it wouldn't be like, "Oh my goodness, is it Black History Month?" Donna and Mignon, they kicked open the door for me and other people in my generation, and it's my job to kick open the door even further and make sure that I am pulling in young women of color, creating opportunities for them.

In your initial meeting with Biden, when you were thinking of taking the job, what resonated with you, you describe, was his talking about the teaching from his parents not to abuse power. As the Tara Reade allegations have come out, how do you reconcile those things, and are you satisfied with what you’ve learned?

I think Vice President Biden, and our campaign, has been really clear that these allegations are not true. But the fact that these allegations are not true has done nothing to shake his belief that women deserve to be heard. That they deserve to have their claims taken seriously and have those claims investigated. That is foundational. That's something he believes. That's something I believe. At the end of the day, the thing that matters most is the truth. And in this situation the truth is: It did not happen. The naysayers want to say, Oh, well, Democrats believed Christine Blasey Ford, and they said "believe women" then, and "women should be heard," and now they're not saying that. Well, that's actually not true. With Christine Blasey Ford, the fight was literally about her ability to be heard. Her ability to come forward and not only give her testimony but to have it investigated. And that investigation was shut down. So if we're looking at the progress from that to this, I think we've grown leaps and bounds. You know, I read about this situation in the news at least a couple times a week. People are looking into it.

Can you talk about campaigning now in quarantine, campaigning virtually — what does it feel like not getting to actually be with people? Do you still feel the energy?

If you would have told me a year ago, a year and a half ago that, “Oh, if you go on the campaign trail, everybody will be at home leading up to the general, leading up to convention,” I would have been, like, “I don’t know how that works.” [Laughs.] Obviously, because everyone is at home, our campaign is also at home happening virtually. And it has forced us to get extremely creative. The vice president has done some virtual “travel days.” And so has Dr. [Jill] Biden. Dr. Biden went to Pennsylvania, quote, unquote, this week. Last week, I participated in an event with her in Michigan. So it’s different. But the energy is definitely there. People feel motivated. And I think we do a good job of working to build camaraderie virtually. We have all-staff meetings happening on video calls. We make jokes about the people using different backgrounds on Zoom. On the nightly calls, we have regular conversations about, okay, what’s everyone drinking tonight? Sometimes folks are doing infused tea. Myself, a Hennessey Hennessy and white apple juice. And sometimes someone has this very fancy drink. I’m, like, oh, I might need to try that. It’s different ways of building camaraderie and team.

Can you talk about memorable experiences on the campaign trail so far? Of course, one can’t miss the clip of you blocking a heckler with Dr. Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday.

I would like to think that my track coaches in high school had something to do with it. It was a split-second decision that I and a number of other women staffers made to clear the stage. I didn't think about it. I just acted. And I'm very happy and blessed that no one was hurt. But look, I'd say overall what I value most is the experience of being on the road, the folks that show up to our rallies. If the doors open at 4:30, people are there at 2 just to make sure they get a spot at the front of the stage. These people will [sit in] the line for somebody that most of them do not actually know. Because they believe that Vice President Biden can help make their lives better, can help transform what's happening. I think that that's powerful, and that gives me hope.

When we’re on the campaign trail, Joe Biden is notorious for 45-minute rope lines, honey. If the event is supposed to be over at 8, we’ll add an extra 45 minutes to that because he is going to talk to every person that comes up to that rope line. He’s going to take a selfie. He’s going to talk to them about their issues. He might FaceTime their mom. It’s great; it’s what you would hope your leaders would be. So we sought to re-create that virtually: The VP did a virtual rope line a couple weeks ago. I know you’re saying: A virtual rope line? Vice President Biden went one by one on this huge group Zoom call talking to people. Now, it took a long time. But I think that is the beauty of the candidate that I work for. You know, this is unprecedented times. No one has ever had to campaign for president in the midst of a pandemic. So I think we’re handling it well. But nothing replaces being able to meet people where they are physically and build community that way.

It may be that you never go back out on the trail. Other than virtually.

Vice President Biden will tell you that he’s champing at the bit to get back out there, but we’re going to do so when it’s safe, with guidance from the public health officials. In the interim, we are going to do everything we can virtually. Because if anybody thinks that this election is in the bag, they’re sorely mistaken. It is going to be a fight. But we believe that it’s a fight that we can and will win.