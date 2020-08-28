My name is Taisha Lawson, and I would be remiss to not appeal to the conscience of the editors of The Washington Post Magazine. In November 2019, you ran an article written by convicted murderer-turned-freelance-writer John J. Lennon. John killed my brother Alexander Lawson: He drove around with Alex’s body in his trunk, received counsel from his mother and ultimately got the assistance of one of his cronies to help obscure the remains of my brother, which were contained in a heavy-duty garbage bag. He did all of this with the nefarious intention of my brother’s body being whisked out to sea by the undercurrent of the Atlantic Ocean.

In Lennon’s story for The Washington Post Magazine (“The Apology Letter,” Nov. 3, 2019), he describes writing an apology to me and my family. It was overdue by almost two decades. In the article, Lennon offers the following as a sort of peripheral defense for his actions: “I killed a criminal, not an innocent.” Lennon, ever the astute Machiavellian, employs a succinct argument that serves to vilify my brother and effectively diminish the value of the life he took. This statement is a quintessential example of why I believe John has victimized my brother in perpetuity.

I am not a writer of John Lennon’s notoriety, and I am not possessed of his voracity for sensationalism. However, I think it prudent to paint the picture of a man who wishes to cheat the system, evade justice and pull the wool over the eyes of his audience. He tried to get away with murder. In fact, he has never stopped trying to get away with it. Lennon went to trial, got a hung jury and lost his trial. He maintained his innocence for as long as the law would allow. Ultimately a jury of his peers found him guilty. He even considered appealing. I do not wish to be a moral judge. I do not wish to cast the proverbial first stone. I only wish to pose the question: Is John Lennon capable of remorse?