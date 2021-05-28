The competition remains the marquee event of the center and kicks off each January with the announcement of the year’s question. It can be timely — like 2017’s question about whether the 2016 election changed our perception of truth — or it can be timeless: In 2011, the question was “Does poetry matter?” “The idea is that these are profound questions, asked in a very simple way,” says Betsy Roder, the center’s executive director. Entrants pick a side, and then defend their position in 750 words or fewer. Drawing from real life, particularly personal experience, is encouraged. Four finalists — two from each side — receive $500 and a trip to New York Mills to read their essays and defend their positions before an audience.