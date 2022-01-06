Well, the first is that I thought I was pregnant. I had a boyfriend in high school that was really pro-life. And I just thought it was annoying, you know? My boyfriend, others that were pro-life, I thought their arguments were not compelling at all. So I didn’t even think about the issue very deeply, to be perfectly honest. I thought, Mm, I’m definitely not one of them. Right? And that’s a real thing, you know, the tribe you want to be in, especially when you’re that age, just figuring out your identity and all that. Well, I was not in that tribe. So I was at the first day of freshman orientation at Duke, still not knowing whether I was pregnant or not. I had my mom and dad with me and — back when they had phone booths — I called to find out. I mean, it was a miracle that I wasn’t [pregnant] because all signs pointed to it. But I wasn’t. And we already knew what I was going to do. Had the plan.