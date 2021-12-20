Her jewelry is elemental,” says Ellen Lupton, who holds the Betty Cooke and William O. Steinmetz Design Chair at MICA in Baltimore. Lupton is also senior curator at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City, which has pieces of Betty Cooke jewelry in its collection. Lupton has known Cooke since 1997 and remembers how the jeweler bucked the trends of overtly feminine design in her work: Where others hoped to re-create the delicate flower of a budding dogwood tree, Cooke told Lupton that she preferred to capture the elegance of the branch. “That says it all to me,” Lupton explains. “Hers is a unique body of work that participated in the mid-century revolution of things with this elemental vocabulary and rejection of any conventional imagery. She remade the fundamentals of jewelry, but in a way that is also very wearable.”