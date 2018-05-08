

Trumpets announce the start of an early race at the Preakness. This year’s event is May 19. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Once a year, Pimlico, the storied horse-racing track perched on the north end of Baltimore, dresses up nicely. Velvet ropes go up, stages are constructed, the dirt track and turf are groomed to perfection, and freshly ironed white tablecloths are thrown over trackside tables. It’s all part of the preparation for the Preakness Stakes, the venerable middle chapter of the Triple Crown, horse racing’s most elusive and prestigious prize. Many of the enthusiasts who make the pilgrimage to this 148-year-old track get equally adorned and primed. One can see spectacular hats of all shapes and colors, piercingly loud Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops, and summer dresses and power suits mixing with jean shorts.

Last spring I wandered the grounds during the closing days of Preakness Week, looking for, between races, the interplay of loud pageantry and moments of subtle drama among jockeys, fans and horses. The infield is a kaleidoscope of activity, featuring a bikini contest, fried dough vendors and rock concerts. The spectacle continues through the long tunnel under the track, past the betting windows and over to the VIP tents of the owners, one-percenters and opportunists with the right connections, cocktails in hand. It all blends together in a social soiree where the races, for many, are simply part of the background.



A visitor crosses the freshly groomed track between races at Pimlico. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



Spectators cheer during the Black-Eyed Susan race. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



There’s no shortage of indulgent temptations for those attending the Preakness. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



Chris Lucas of the country duo LoCash. The group performed at the Budweiser InfieldFest last year. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



A bikini contest is just one of the more raucous events at Pimlico. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



Hannah Brewer, the 2016 Miss Maryland, stands with a color guard before the races. Extravagant hats and summer dresses are part of the pageantry of Preakness Week. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Michael Robinson Chavez is a staff photographer for The Washington Post.

More from the Magazine:

How robo-callers outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list

This ‘hillbilly madman’ is country music royalty. So why haven’t you heard of him?

What I figured out about America’s future from visiting Trump resorts throughout the world