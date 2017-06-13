Sgt. Paul Basso, sergeant of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. (Andre Chung/For The Washington Post)

Paul Basso, 37, is a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army and sergeant of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. He lives with his wife in Northern Virginia.

How long have you had this job?

I’ve been in charge of soldiers who guard the tomb for about 18 months. I served here over 17 years ago as a young soldier. I served for about 32 months. And now I’ve come back all these years later.

Is it different this time?

This place hasn’t changed, it’s timeless. But I’ve changed. As a young soldier this was a duty that was important, it was honorable — I loved it. But I don’t think that I fully understood it. All these years later, after being deployed and serving overseas, I’ve come back, and I sort of see myself in all of these young soldiers.

Were you in Iraq or Afghanistan?

Yes, sir, both.

How did that experience make you think about what you’re doing here at the tomb?

It gave me a greater appreciation for what this place is. The purpose of this place for every American is probably different when you ask them. For me, everything that we do is to honor the dead.

What’s the most emotional moment you’ve had while guarding the tomb?

I haven’t had too many emotional moments while guarding the tomb. But I can remember being in the barracks in 2000 watching TV, and they were interviewing people who were 100 years old. And a woman was on the TV. She graduated in 1915 from high school, married her boyfriend and they had a kid. In 1918 her husband got drafted, and she gave him a hug and a kiss, and he got on the bus. She held up a picture of him in his uniform, and she said she had waited [decades] for him to come home. I was a guard at the time, and when she said that it really hit me. That’s the purpose of the unknown soldiers’ tomb. The only way we can honor the dead is to tell their story.

On YouTube you can find a lot of clips of the guards having to verbally discipline or warn visitors. Is that an issue?

It’s not a huge issue, but it does happen occasionally with large crowds or in the summer. This is a place where respect is not required, but silence is so as to not disturb other people who are visiting. If there’s a disrespectful or disturbing atmosphere or someone tries to violate the post by climbing over the chains, the guard will stop and issue a verbal warning. And almost always that works. And that’s what you see recorded. It has always happened throughout time, but with technology more people see it.

What do you want people to think about when they approach the tomb?

I think any noble cause that moves people when they come up here is okay. The general public comes up here and appreciates all veterans and all sacrifices the military has made for their freedoms. And we hope that they see that. We hope that they see this tomb guard and look beyond him to the tomb. That’s the reason we do the things we do, the composure we have. We’re the sort of nameless faces. We are the symbolic salute from the people of the United States to the unknown soldier.

Is there anything about your job that would never occur to the public?

Maybe the soldier’s mind — if they could read the soldier’s mind and realize how busy it is. A lot of people say, “Man, it must be boring just staring out into space all day.” It can be challenging for soldiers who have been doing it for a while, but for the first year or two, your mind is very occupied. You’re counting 21 seconds, 21 steps. You’re making sure that your weapon angle and your uniform are as perfect as possible.

Explain the significance of 21.

So the 21 seconds and 21 steps and everything that we can do in increments of 21 is symbolic of highest military honors, which is a 21-gun salute. Everything that we do is to honor the unknown soldier.

More Just Asking

For stories, features such as Date Lab, Gene Weingarten and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.

Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.