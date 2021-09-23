I think there are many people who now have an interest in governance and who now understand how your government impacts your day-to-day life, and that’s good because you have more people interested in taking part in democracy. The challenge is, a lot of people only understand a portion of what it takes to govern. When you think about a city like Atlanta, you’ve got close to 500,000 residents, another 500,000 people who come in by day, 9,000 employees, a $2 billion operation. And what sometimes concerns me is that while you are happy to see people interested in leading, I don’t think people understand the full picture, that many of our social issues are a piece of a bigger puzzle of issues that you have to deal with when you’re dealing with an entity of this size and this complexity.