Reader: I’m in my first management job. I have one direct report and am hiring another, and it’s down to two good candidates. I have not checked references yet, but they’ve been through multiple one-on-one interviews, and their writing test results had pros and cons that balanced out.

My direct report and I prefer Candidate A; we connected well and were impressed by her interview and strong qualifications. She would also bring much-needed diversity. However, my boss and another co-worker prefer Candidate B, an internal candidate who is well liked but less experienced.

My boss has said he will support whatever choice I make, but it’s clear he has concerns about Candidate A. He thought that her answers to his questions were bad and that she was withholding information. She had prepared a detailed plan of proposed work and told him she had more ideas she would share if hired. He thinks a candidate should put all their good ideas on the table.

I would have to expend a lot of political capital to support Candidate A. Candidate B is the easy choice: eager for the job, and able to learn with support and mentoring. But am I missing an opportunity to challenge myself?

My boss has more hiring experience than I do, although he has made mistakes. How can I make this decision thoughtfully and well?

(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Karla: As the hiring manager and immediate supervisor, you have the most at stake in this decision. This hire could be a feather in your cap or an albatross around your neck.

But hey, no pressure.

While it would be easy to go with the boss’s pick so you have someone else to blame if the hire doesn’t work out, you’ll still be stuck cleaning up. That’s why, even if you end up agreeing with your boss, the choice has to be one you own, 100 percent.

Ask your boss and colleagues to quantify positive and negative impressions with specific examples. (I find “Candidate A didn’t give us all her ideas for free” laughable — but is there more to it?) And privately ask yourself what’s at stake for them, personally and politically, that might be influencing their preferences. Examine, as objectively as possible, who would better serve in this position: the experienced outsider with her own ideas, or the valued insider eager to advance. Talent matters, but so do soft skills. Diversity is a plus, but it can’t be your primary factor. Who would be better for you? For the company?

Checking references (other than current employers at this stage) may help confirm or contradict your impressions. They’re not a perfect gauge, of course, especially when many employers have a “just the facts” referral policy. But ask probing questions anyway, and really listen for what the references say, or avoid saying.

Bear in mind: Any hire, however thoroughly vetted, can end up being a bad fit. Learning to recognize and rectify those situations is all part of becoming a better manager.

Ask Karla Miller about your work dramas and traumas by emailing wpmagazine@washpost.com. Read more @Work Advicecolumns.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, Gene Weingarten and more, visit The Washington Post Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.

Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.