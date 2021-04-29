Thank you. Yeah, it has been quite a while. They always do the jazz awards pre-telecast. Most of the awards, actually, are pre-telecast. The last time I performed on the Grammy telecast was, I believe, in 1998. A while. When Dave Brubeck passed away, they had a very, very quick snippet of something. I think it was Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and maybe Kenny Garrett, and they literally played [60] seconds of “Take Five.” And I remember thinking: It would have been better had they not had them play at all. You have the greatest musicians in the world, and they [only] get a minute.