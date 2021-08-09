The whole idea of Belarus Free Theatre was to create kind of one body from those who are onstage and who watch the show, because every single show has its own campaign. So if we do a show on death penalty — because Belarus is the only country in Europe with the death penalty. And when people are executed, bodies are never given back to families. Never. And we have a campaign that is called “Give a Body Back” campaign. And we invite our audience to be active participants. So, for example, we’ll finish the show. I go onstage. And I say, “The show is over. Real life is here. Families can’t get bodies of their family members. Could you come with us to the protest that we organized and lay down with us in body bags?” And we did that everywhere — in London, New York, Amsterdam. The art that we do is not convenient. The art that we do tackles dictators.