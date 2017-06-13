

Middle Eastern Burritos; get the recipe, below. (Renee Comet/For The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

This recipe is essentially a build-your-own burrito dinner except that it relies on Middle Eastern rather than Mexican ingredients. It’s a crowd-pleaser, even if I do say so myself, because everyone is free to choose his or her own fillings. Admittedly, the number of parts in this recipe might make it appear rather time-consuming, but all the elements together form a complete meal.

In fact, the prep is easy, and most of the components can be made in advance. Nothing to do then but spread out all the prepared dishes on the table and invite your guests to customize.

Middle Eastern Burritos

8 servings

For the pickled red onion

1 cup sliced (about ¼ -inch thick) red onion

¾ cup cider vinegar

1½ tablespoons sugar

1½ teaspoons pickling spice

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 clove garlic, smashed

For the carrot salad

2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin seed

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

12 ounces carrots, scrubbed well and coarsely grated

1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Sugar

⅓ cup pimento-stuffed olives, chopped

⅓ cup golden raisins

For the hummus (may use your own favorite store-bought brand)

One 15 1 /2-ounce can chickpeas, drained with liquid reserved

½ cup well-stirred tahini

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)

Kosher salt

For the herb salad

1 1/2 cups cilantro leaves

1 ½ cups flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the burritos

1 ¼ to 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut crosswise into several pieces

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Twelve 6-inch flour tortillas

For the pickled red onion: Combine the red onion, vinegar, sugar, pickling spice, salt and garlic in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 2 minutes, then remove from the heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

When cool, strain and discard the liquid, the garlic and the larger pieces of pickling spice. (If you have a tea ball, you can put the pickling spices in the tea ball when you add them to the liquid, so that you don’t need to fish them out afterward.) Transfer to a serving bowl.

For the carrot salad: Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add the cumin seed and toast, stirring, until they smell fragrant and turn a shade darker. Remove from the heat; stir in the paprika and cayenne pepper. Let cool.

Toss the carrots with the oil-cumin seed mixture, the lemon juice (to taste), a pinch of salt and a hefty pinch of sugar, the olives and raisins. Transfer to a serving bowl.

For the hummus: Combine the chickpeas, ¼ cup of their liquid, the tahini, oil, garlic and lemon juice in a food processor and puree until smooth. Taste and season lightly with salt, pulsing to incorporate. Add more chickpea liquid, as needed, to achieve the desired consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl. The yield is about 2 cups.

For the herb salad: Combine the cilantro, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil in a serving bowl. Season lightly with salt and pepper, tossing to incorporate.

For the burritos: Season the steak pieces lightly with salt and pepper on both sides.

Heat the oil in a skillet large enough to hold all the meat, over high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the steak and immediately reduce the heat to medium-high; cook it for 3 minutes per side (medium-rare).

Transfer the steak to a plate and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Cut it thinly, against the grain. Transfer to a platter and pour the resting juices over the meat.

Meanwhile, either wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and warm them in a 300-degree oven for 10 minutes, or brown them briefly on both sides in a preheated cast-iron skillet and then wrap in foil to keep warm.

To serve, set out the platter of meat on the table along with all the bowls of side dishes and the warm tortillas; let your guests help themselves.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS | Per serving (using 1 ¼ pounds steak): 550 calories, 23 g protein, 42 g, carbohydrates, 34 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 620 mg sodium, 6 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugar

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to food@washpost.com

