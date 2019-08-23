

One of the stories Rina Shah tells about why she identifies as a Republican begins in Uganda, where her father's side of the family lived for nearly four generations. In 1972, President Idi Amin ordered all South Asians in the country to return to wherever they came from. For Shah's family, that meant India. Instead, they immigrated to the United States.

“We know what it’s like for government to get big, too big, and become too oppressive,” says Shah, a Republican strategist for more than a decade. “The Republican Party, because of its roots, and because of what it’s been for so long, it’s talking about freedom, equality and opportunity. … I still believe in it.”

These days, Amin’s animus toward South Asian immigrants is more reminiscent of some of President Trump’s statements on undocumented immigrants than anything emanating from the Democratic Party. Yet rather than disavow her party, Shah has co-founded an organization — Catalyst PAC — that seeks to make the GOP more inclusive by recruiting diverse candidates to run for Congress as Republicans. (Currently, the Republican delegation is about 90 percent non-Hispanic white men; for congressional Democrats, that number is 38 percent.)

Although there’s no litmus test for candidates, Catalyst co-founder and executive director Larissa Martinez says the PAC is looking for people in the “pro-growth, pro-business space. … We don’t play in social issues.” Basically, the group — which has a dozen board members — wants candidates who will vote with the party on legislation like the 2017 tax cuts and other economic priorities, but whose positions on issues such as LGBTQ equality or abortion could vary, depending on where they are running.

Since Catalyst officially launched in May with an event attended by about 100 at the Capitol Hill Club, the PAC’s challenge has become only more apparent. In June, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), who led the GOP’s congressional recruitment effort and sought to get more women to run, announced she would not seek reelection. In July, Joan Perry, who was seen as a top recruit by establishment Republicans, lost a North Carolina primary runoff by nearly 20 points to Greg Murphy, a male candidate endorsed by the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Later that month, Trump tweeted that four female Democrats of color, known as “the Squad,” should go back to “countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” even though all four are American citizens and three were born in the United States. “Yeah, on its face, this is difficult,” says Shah. “This president has not made it easy for people of color who were born and raised here like me to feel like we are just as American when he uses language like that.”

Still, Shah and the PAC vow to continue working with the National Republican Senate Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee to identify and support diverse candidates. Federal Election Commission reports filed in June show the PAC has raised a little less than $10,000, a number which Martinez says “we’re very proud of and encouraged by,” though it’s not reflective of fundraising done since then. The Catalyst website lists three main sponsors: cellphone company T-Mobile, Spanish-language communications conglomerate Univision, and Phil English, a former Pennsylvania congressman now working as a lobbyist.

The one hard-and-fast rule for Catalyst is no challenging incumbents; in primaries without incumbents, meanwhile, the organization reserves the right to support multiple candidates. Thus far, it hasn’t endorsed anyone — Martinez says that will probably come in late September. Since launching the PAC, Martinez, Shah and board members have talked to at least 10 potential candidates. Board member Tanveer Kathawalla compares the effort to his experience working to recruit female engineers at start-ups. “You really had to be intentional by creating partnerships with different organizations or different sources of talent to get a more diverse workforce,” he says. “And the Republican Party just hasn’t been structurally invested.”

Martinez, who is of Mexican descent, says that Republican voters may not value identity the same way Democrats do. “There’s a number of Democratic voters that will vote for someone because they feel very strongly that voice needs to be there. So they may vote for someone, even if they don’t know everything about her, but because they feel like we need more women in office,” she says. “Whereas I think sometimes that contrarian streak in Republican voters may not vote for someone if that candidate is promoting too much the fact that she’s a female, or that she is, or he is, the Hispanic candidate.”

If Catalyst candidates have a template, it would be Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), who was among the marquee names at the launch party. Hurd, a former undercover CIA operative and the only black Republican in the House, was once described by Politico as “the future of the GOP.” Even as he vocally opposed Trump’s wall (his district includes a vast stretch of the border) and was one of the few GOPers to publicly call out the president’s tweets about the Squad, he has voted with his party 80 percent of the time, according to ProPublica.

But Hurd announced in August that he wouldn’t seek reelection and would try to shape national security policy from the private sector. “I’ve taken a conservative message to places that don’t often hear it,” he said in a statement. “These Republican ideals resonate with people who don’t think they identify with the Republican Party. Every American should feel they have a home in our party.” (Hurd’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)

Hurd said he plans to stay involved in politics to continue to “grow” the GOP to make it more representative of America. But Catalyst board member Karen Alston, who is also black, says she has considered stepping away from politics altogether. She was drawn to the GOP’s message of fiscal responsibility two decades ago; now, she describes herself as “disillusioned.” Despite agreeing with some of the president’s policies, she finds his rhetoric toxic. “As soon as the conversation is about him, then people retract to their fight positions,” Alston says. “And then they can’t hear anything else, because they’re too busy fighting over whether you hate him or love him.”

So why does she stick with the GOP? “That’s something I struggle with, to be honest,” she says. “Being a registered Republican allows me to constructively criticize, but as soon as I become an independent, it makes it difficult.”

Alston has no illusions that Catalyst will drastically alter the political landscape this election cycle. However, she echoes what many Catalyst proponents told me: Even if Trump wins in 2020, he’s still limited to two terms in office, and the PAC wants to lay the groundwork for the future. “I don’t think,” she says, “it’s something we’re going to be successful at tomorrow.”

Rachel Kurzius is the senior editor at DCist.

