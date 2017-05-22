The following is an instant-message conversation between me and my editor, Tom the Butcher, that began at 6:19 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Pathetically, we had simultaneously discovered that we were both awake, ready to greet the day like the geezers we are.

Me: Barnaby just destroyed my toilet.

Tom: What?

Me: My cat.

Tom: You are obsessed with that cat.

(Illustration by Eric Shansby)

Me: Well, he destroyed my toilet overnight. Even though it weighs more than he does, he knocked the top off the tank. It fell and shattered. Somehow I didn’t hear it. I am going to write a column about this.

Tom: No, you are not. You just WROTE about your cat and a toilet.

Me: I did not. I wrote about my daughter’s cat’s litter box and a toilet. This is entirely different. Besides, this is a man-bites-dog, once-in-a-lifetime thing. CAT DESTROYS TOILET! is an inherently great headline. The column will write itself. Toilets are supposed to be indestructible.

Tom: Toilets are made of porcelain! By definition they are not indestructible!

Me: I have just Googled “toilets are indestructible,” and there are 10 hits. Toilets are indestructible.

Tom: Ten hits is nothing. I bet if you Googled “I like to eat marbles” there would be 10 hits.

Me: There are six, but point taken. Still, this is a great column because of something else that just happened in a related matter. It is actually happening right now.

Tom: What?

Me: In attempting to gather up the shattered porcelain, while fending off the cat, who seems quite pleased with himself, I appear to have cut my right pinkie finger. It is bleeding on to my computer.

Tom: What?

Me: I am trying to deal with a pinkie hemorrhage. I hate my cat. “Pinkie hemorrhage” is inherently funny.

Tom: No, it is not.

Me: You wouldn’t know funny if it jumped up and bit you in the butt.

Tom: “Lagoon” is funny. I am getting up now.

Me: Wait, what? Are you in bed?

Tom: Yes.

Me: Omigod. Are you naked? That would be disgusting.

Tom: I am not.

Me: If you are just in underpants that is even more disgusting.

Tom: And socks.

Me: You sleep in underpants and socks? I am so totally writing this conversation as a column.

Tom: No, you are not.

