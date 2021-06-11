Yes, but people forget that the video of Ahmaud Arbery was just as disturbing — just not as long. You had people who were not police officers, who just bogarted their way into a position of authority and hunted this man in broad daylight and shot him with a shotgun and thought it was okay to do it, and someone videotaped it. We showed it on television. We saw him die on television. That was disturbing enough. And this was it in a nutshell. And it was 9 minutes and 29 seconds of a police officer really believing that he was God and had the absolute right to snuff the life from someone. And I think I realized that it was different for a few reasons. One, we got to see it. Two, for how long it was. Three, he was begging for his life and for his mother. Four, just the nonchalance, the apathy from the police officer was just unbelievable. “I’m going to do this, and f--- you.” Taking his Taser out and daring the citizens who wanted to help, like, “I dare you. This can be you.”