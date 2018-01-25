Among the planes on display at College Park Aviation Museum is this 1946 Ercoupe. The plane could be ordered from Macy’s. (Nathaniel Koch/For The Washington Post)

Washington has been an aviation center since at least the Civil War, when inventor Thaddeus Lowe demonstrated a hot-air balloon to President Lincoln on the Mall. In the 1890s, Samuel Langley, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, successfully tested his unmanned powered flying machines near Quantico, Va.; and by 1918, the first regular post office airmail had begun flying out of College Park, Md.

The College Park Aviation Museum(1985 Corporal Frank Scott Dr.; $5 for adults) has the story of those early post office flights and many other aviation tests and firsts. Four blocks from the College Park Metro station, the Smithsonian affiliate is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s also next door to College Park Airport — where Wilbur Wright taught the first U.S. military officers to fly. The facility was established by the Army in 1909, the year French aviator Louis Blériot flew across the English Channel. It describes itself as the world’s oldest continuously operating airport. The now-civilian field was the scene of, among other things, the first aerial machine gun test, the first mile-high flight by a military aviator, and, in 1924, what the museum calls the first controlled helicopter flight.

The museum’s aircraft, all of them linked to the airport, include a reproduction Wright Model B, a 1916 Curtiss “Jenny” and a 1946 Ercoupe, a simple-to-fly plane that could be ordered from Macy’s. The collection also includes that early helicopter, the brainchild of German-born Washingtonian Emile Berliner, better known as the inventor of the gramophone.

Regular events include a monthly lunchtime lecture and Afternoon Aviators, a kids’ STEAM activity on the first Saturday of the month. (The museum includes the arts in the STEM concept for science, technology, engineering and math.) In February, the museum will screen a documentary about Tuskegee Airman and Washingtonian Herbert H. Jones Jr. In the works for the airmail centennial in August: a re-creation of the 1918 post office flight.

Josh Sandler of Chevy Chase, Md., was visiting the museum on a December weekday with his children, Isaac and Gabriella, ages 5 and 2½ .

“[They] liked the hands-on stuff,” Sandler said. The museum’s size, he added, makes it more “family-friendly” than other local aviation museums.

All kinds of family fare — from barbecue to pizza — are available along Route 1, near the University of Maryland’s campus, about a mile from the airport.