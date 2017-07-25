Jeff Simmermon, 41, is on tour promoting his comedy album “And I Am Not Lying,” which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes comedy chart. He began his storytelling career in and around Washington.

Your recent comedy album, which was recorded at the Black Cat, is called “And I Am Not Lying.” Stand-up is one thing, but this interview will go in a famous American newspaper, and we must traffic in truth. I therefore need to know that you can verify that you really played percussion on a manual typewriter in a two-man, two-chicken band in which the chickens pecked corn off of toy pianos.

That absolutely did happen.

So if I get some Washington Post fact checkers, you can satisfy them?

I can put you in touch with people who were at a show! There’s also a track from the band on the album that we recorded on [bandmate] Tim’s parents’ porch back in 1999 or so.

That means you also butchered kangaroos in the Australian Outback!

Absolutely. There’s some creative licensing taken in the storytelling, but all the big stuff is true. The fictionalized stuff is more the connective tissue in the story that ties everything together, [like] placing something somebody really did say in a different scene to convey stakes or character.

So which came first, the chicken band or the need to have colorful life stories to tell onstage?

I did stand-up as a kid, as a fifth-grader at show-and-tell at Hutchison Elementary in Herndon. I’d open with jokes I picked up off the radio, and I definitely remember imitating Robin Williams from “Live at the Met.” I just thought that drugs and alcohol made you real silly. I had no idea what I was talking about and started losing the room, and I could also see my teachers getting bummed.

Tell me why it’s called “And I Am Not Lying.”

It started as a phrase I heard a lot when I was growing up in Norfolk. People would be telling a story, and they were telling you the truth, but they were making it more awesome while they were telling you. Instead of “exaggerating,” I’m intentionally choosing the phrase “make it more awesome.” I also have a variety show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in the East Village called “And I Am Not Lying” that’s a combo of stand-up, storytelling, burlesque and sideshow.

You do burlesque?

I don’t do it, but I host burlesque performers an awful lot. I try to have a disproportionate amount of boylesque performers, though.

Nice. What’s your next goal?

I’m running an Indiegogo campaign to press my record onto pink vinyl. If it gets funded, my next goal will be figuring out how to sell a stand-up record in pink vinyl that nobody ever asked for.

