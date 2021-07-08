The question is who is listening. Republicans in Congress are still opposed to sweeping climate action, while the left wants ambitious zero-carbon electricity standards and a leave-it-in-the-ground approach to oil and gas drilling. Many environmentalists view spending on innovation and mitigation as necessary, but only as a piece of a more wide-reaching plan — one ambitious enough to tackle the state of emergency facing the planet: The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change wrote in 2018 that policymakers had just 12 years to act to avert the worst consequences of global warming, while Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, wrote in January that “nothing short of a total transformation of our energy infrastructure” is necessary to fight climate change.