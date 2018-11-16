There are vacations where you just want to lie around and recharge. And there are vacations where you want a challenge and adventure. You can combine those two impulses with help from bespoke travel companies that specialize in custom luxury “active” tours. Prices vary depending on the number of guests, duration of the trip and the details of the itinerary. Here are some sample tours.

ICELAND



The aurora borealis over a church in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Gaze at breathtaking, otherworldly terrain while hiking in Iceland with New York-based Artisans of Leisure. A sample trip starts with an excursion from Reykjavik to Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon, followed by a Zodiac cruise among the icebergs and a visit to the Vatnajokull glacier to see ice caves. Then there are the Northern Lights, which you can try to catch between September and April. A five-day trip costs about $8,440 per person (based on double occupancy). For details, go to artisansofleisure.com.

PERU



The Sacred Valley in Pisac, Peru. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Butterfield & Robinson, based in Toronto, created a 10-day biking, hiking and rafting tour in Peru for a client and his son. It started with three days of mountain biking in the Sacred Valley, on dirt roads, past Inca tombs carved into the cliff face. Next was hiking around Machu Picchu, followed by three days of water rafting on the Apurimac River, including through class 4 and 5 rapids with names like “Space Odyssey” and “The Labyrinth.” Price per person: $11,400. For details, go to butterfield.com.

SPAIN



La Calobra road and Tramuntana hills in Spain’s Balearic islands. (Alamy Stock Photo)

DuVine, based in Boston, specializes in high-end biking tours, including for serious cyclists who want to try a section of the latest Tour de France course. It also offers trips with five-star accommodations and stunning scenery in places such as Mallorca√, Spain, where you can ride into the Tramuntana mountain range (a UNESCO World Heritage site), past citrus and olive groves, and take in incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea. Prices start at $5,495 per person for groups of 10 to 12. For details, go to duvine.com.

BALI



Hindu devotees at an Ubud temple in Bali, Indonesia. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Head to eastern Bali for some hiking and biking off the beaten track. Cycle through beautiful terraced rice fields and explore villages famous for making silk textiles, double ikat weavings and carved wooden masks. If you get tired hiking, you can always stop and visit some of the region’s Hindu temples. A five-day tour costs about $8,985 per person (based on double occupancy). For details, go to artisansofleisure.com.