Both of this week’s subjects were dating in more locked-down times. They met up with people outdoors, even in winter. Nothing really serious came of their pandemic encounters, which was fine with them. Reid said he doesn’t burden his dates with expectations. “I go in saying, ‘I’d like to meet this person and learn more about them, and if that goes well, I’m happy to go as deep into a relationship as we both want to go,’ ” he explained. Allison, 26, is on the same page: “I do a lot of things by myself, so for me, it’s not really worth having a partner unless they’re a strong addition to this lifestyle.” When it comes to dating, she errs on the casual or “just having fun” side.