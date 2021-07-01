Both of this week’s subjects were dating in more locked-down times. They met up with people outdoors, even in winter. Nothing really serious came of their pandemic encounters, which was fine with them. Reid said he doesn’t burden his dates with expectations. “I go in saying, ‘I’d like to meet this person and learn more about them, and if that goes well, I’m happy to go as deep into a relationship as we both want to go,’ ” he explained. Allison, 26, is on the same page: “I do a lot of things by myself, so for me, it’s not really worth having a partner unless they’re a strong addition to this lifestyle.” When it comes to dating, she errs on the casual or “just having fun” side.
And fun their date was, according to Allison and Reid. They acquainted themselves while avoiding D.C.-associated conversation crutches. “We were successful in not getting to politics or jobs within the first couple of minutes, which was good,” he said. They discussed surviving lockdown; Reid was in his homeland of Canada for the first six or so months. “We’re both only children, and we were saying it was okay in terms of spending long amounts of time by yourself and not going crazy,” said Allison, who grew up in Virginia. “I’m very good at entertaining myself.”
For appetizers, they shared hummus and fried cheese. For mains, Allison ordered spiced rice with cauliflower and carrots, while Reid had what Allison deemed a “massive” lamb shank. “He ate the whole thing, which was quite impressive,” she said. He’s not just a good eater, but a good talker. Allison is wary of self-important “policy types,” but she appreciated Reid’s humble attitude about his grad school studies in development economics. Reid, in turn, said Allison was humble regarding the master’s degree she had earned by age 19 (she’s now a coordinator for a financial planning organization).
In addition to the “humble” consensus, there was a “cute” one as well — both used that word to describe the other’s appearance. However, Allison wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about the prospect of dating someone who’s roughly her height, even when he’s “conventionally attractive,” as she described Reid. Allison specified in her profile that she’s “flexible” about her preference for tall guys, but she said in her interview that “the reality is it’s a little weird for me.”
Overall, their vibe was “playful” but not flirtatious. “I joke around a lot and so I appreciate people who can match that,” said Allison. “I think our existence in this world is just so strange. No one asked to be here. And yet here we are, so we might as well have fun.” The jokes kept rolling in when, at the end of their nearly 3½ -hour date, their server presented them with comment cards, which upon completion would qualify them for a drawing for $100 in credit to Mama Ayesha’s. “We were like, ‘Oh yeah. Second and third date right there,’ ” said Allison, who clarified that those weren’t serious plans.
But some jokes bespeak sincerity. Reid said that he did want to see Allison again to determine if it’s a match. Meanwhile, Allison was feeling more friend vibes by the end of the date.
If you were hiding in the bushes as they said their goodbyes, you’d probably suspect the opposite. After Reid walked Allison part of the way home, it was Allison who went in for a hug and was denied. “I was like, ‘Okay, well, covid hug? I don’t know how you’re feeling?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not comfortable with that,’ ” she recalled. “He did ask for my phone number after rejecting my hug, so my ego was slightly cushioned.”
Allison wasn’t sure what to make of the rejection. Good thing she has Date Lab to clarify. “I’m not ready to hug someone yet that I’ve just met that day,” Reid explained. “Though I am vaccinated, there’s a mental block. I’m happy to be huggy with certain people in my life, but I’m not a hugs-on-first-meeting type of person.” It goes to show that feeling our way back to normalcy will sometimes require us to refrain from touching altogether.
Rate the date
Reid: 4.2 [out of 5]. “There is a lot I’d have to figure out about our attraction that would take another time to be sure.”
Allison: 4.5. A half-point off “only because of the hug thing.”
Update
Allison and Reid have texted and may get together again when Reid returns from a trip home.
Rich Juzwiak is a writer in New York.