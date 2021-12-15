I feel professionally obligated to note that perhaps dating is pretty casual in your early 20s no matter which major metropolitan area you move to after college graduation. Still, we are here to support our daters in finding the relationships they seek.
So, we paired Lauren with Bryce Tuttle, also 23, also “looking for a serious relationship.” A friend-of-a-friend had been on Date Lab, and he thought our little social experiment sounded fun. He, too, moved to D.C. a year ago after graduating from college in 2020. He’d always wanted to live here; he works in government, plus he loves Rock Creek Park and the art museums. “It’s a small city that punches above its weight,” said the Chicago suburbs native.
Bryce, a paralegal for a federal agency, is hoping to find someone who “has passions that are more intellectual or artistic — things we can engage in together.” He added that another quality that’s “important to me, especially coming out of the pandemic, is a really strong moral compass.”
What is Lauren looking for? “A natural rapport with someone, that’s what I usually look for on a first date,” said Lauren, who does economics research for the federal government. Also: someone smart who “likes to stay active.”
Bryce was surprised and thrilled to be matched: “I was like, oh, this is going to be good.” A busy work schedule kept him from overthinking it but did not prevent him from telling his friends and some family members, including his sister. They’d planned a call to “workshop outfits,” but other commitments (friend in town, trivia night) derailed that. “I broke out a nice flannel button-down, some black jeans,” he said. “No place is that formal in D.C. anymore.”
Lauren sent clothing options to her friends, who weighed in (great group-chat work). Then the weather rudely got cold, so she “switched gears” and went with black jeans and a white sweater. She walked over to the restaurant, Nina May, from her place in Mount Vernon Triangle and arrived a few minutes early, just a couple of minutes after Bryce got there.
“I feel like you get a sense pretty quickly talking to someone” of whether there’s a match, Bryce said. “When we chatted I felt like, oh, it’s possible. But I didn’t think there was an immediate connection.” Lauren thought Bryce “seemed nice.”
Bryce was a little put off when Lauren said she was good with eating indoors. “That was one of those moments of, maybe we feel differently about these sorts of things, just because of covid,” he told me. Lauren’s version of events: The restaurant had already prepped a table for them upstairs, “and we got there on the early side, so it wasn’t that crowded.”
According to Bryce, they covered a lot of subjects, discussing working for the federal government right out of school, where they eat and hang out in D.C., liking “Ted Lasso” and bad reality TV. They had plenty of time to chat, because they chose the pre fixe chef’s tasting menu. The several courses came out over three hours, making the evening “very long,” as they both put it.
“I was hoping there would be a topic where we could really have some common ground and start chatting to get a natural flow,” Lauren explained. “But I felt like throughout we just stayed surface level.” On a good date, Bryce told me, “you pick up on each other’s energy and you’re able to get into a good rhythm of conversation, and there’s a certain amount of making jokes back and forth. And I don’t think I ever really got to that place.”
Lauren brought up talking points that she thought Bryce would ask her more about — she’s in a tennis league and a cornhole league — but he didn’t seem to bite. “I tried to ask him a few questions, but he just gave quick answers and then we’d just move on to the next topic.”
At the end of the night, Lauren expected Bryce to say a simple, “It was nice to meet you.” But instead, he abruptly told her, “Thanks for not being a totally awkward date!” and then walked away. “I was kind of thrown off a little bit,” she said.
For Bryce, this was an attempt at a joke. They parted quickly after. “As soon as we were out of the restaurant, we were both walking away,” said Lauren.
“I think we just didn’t have similar personalities,” Bryce said.
Lauren confirmed: “We did not exchange numbers.”
Rate the date
Bryce: 3.5 [out of 5].
Lauren: 3.
Update
No further contact.
Jessica M. Goldstein is a regular contributor to the magazine and
The Post’s Style section.
To our commenters
A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.