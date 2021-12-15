Our two daters came to us through the same path: knowing someone who’d gone on Date Lab. Lauren Knight, 23, has a friend whom we set up a few months ago. She’d been going on dates through Hinge and Bumble, but when Lauren learned about our matchmaking process — our thoughtful application, plus she’d never been on a blind date before — she knew she had to apply. Even though the 2020 college grad has been dating with the hope of developing a serious connection, she’s found dating here, for the most part, to be pretty casual since moving from Massachusetts.