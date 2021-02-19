The New Jersey native said she’s “pretty Type A” and needs “someone to balance that. Someone calm, gentle, empathetic and sensitive.” And she wants them to share her hobbies like biking and a “love of nature.”

We set up the dating newb with a Date Lab second-timer, Michael Pointer, 54, a labor union communications specialist living in Silver Spring, Md. When we reached out to gauge his interest in another setup, he told me that he didn’t want to look like someone “craving attention” and thought it over for several days before saying yes. He’s still seeking a woman who is “accomplished” in her field and has a great sense of humor. “An outgoing personality is a turn-on,” he wrote in his application last year.

Michael said virtual dating is “necessary in the world we live in” but he finds it cold and hard to get a read on someone, so he put some time and thought into the items placed behind him, hoping the background would give insight into his personality. The display included a St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup mug, the book “Caste,” and Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography. The background, he said, “told where I came from, what my interests are, where my values are.”

Victoria took care with her setup as well: “I had my fireplace on and jazz music in the background — a pretty and cozy atmosphere.” To give it a restaurant feel, she set her table with fancy plates, a nice glass for her wine and a candle.

When the Zoom date began at 6:30 p.m. — both had ordered Japanese takeout for dinner — Michael’s first impression of Victoria was that “she was attractive and seemed comfortable and enthused, which I really appreciated.”

The fact that this was her first date in 25 years made quite an impression on him: “I told her, ‘You’ve got some guts jumping into Date Lab!’ I was impressed. I said, ‘Man, you know it’s in The Washington Post, right?’ That jumped out at me that she was adventurous.”

Victoria said Michael was “relaxed, outgoing and social,” which made her feel very comfortable. However, she felt a lot was “lost in translation” because Michael’s camera was pretty close to his face. “You can pick up so much with the body language. I wanted to ask him to lower his camera a little because I couldn’t see his hand movements. He was pretty much neck up,” she said. “So things didn’t feel natural in that sense. I didn’t want to ask him to back up. I thought that would’ve been awkward.”

Over the next two hours, they chatted about sports, work, kids and where they grew up. Victoria liked Michael’s Midwestern type of personality. “I find that guys from the Midwest are really down to earth, nice and family-oriented,” she said. (Michael is originally from Missouri.) He enjoyed hearing about Victoria’s childhood in New Jersey and how she and her friends would skip school to hang out by Springsteen’s house in the hopes of catching a glimpse of him.

“I thought there was a good back-and-forth. I was pleasantly surprised because I’m usually the one asking all the questions — whether it be because of my profession or my personality,” she said.

But Michael thought he was the “dominant force in the conversation,” asking most of the questions. “As the date went along it felt like she was not asking me questions,” he said. “I like a woman who gives it back to you a little bit and has a strong opinion as well.”

As they wrapped up the date close to 9 p.m., Michael gave Victoria his number. “There is a method to my madness,” he explained. “I wanted to see if she was interested in reaching out to me.”

The experience was the push Victoria needed to get back on the dating scene. “I thought if he wasn’t my type that I’d be disappointed and give up, but I feel the opposite. I think I’m ready for this again. I wanna jump in before I get too gray-haired and wrinkly,” she said laughing. “My dad said, ‘Why don’t you check the obituaries for widowers?’ ”

Rate the date

Victoria: 3.5 [out of 5]. “I asked him about his hobbies and he didn’t say much, so I don’t think there’s a connection there. I’m pretty active, so I need someone who can keep up with me.”

Michael: 4. “I admire her sense of spirit and think she’s pretty interesting, but I can’t tell if there was chemistry. It felt like there was a lot of dead space during the date.”

Update

Victoria texted Michael the next day, and a few friendly messages were exchanged. However, they made no plans to meet again.