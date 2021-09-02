Over shared dishes of broccolini and snow peas with goat cheese, a chilled octopus salad and hanger steak, they discussed their mutual love of exercise. She drank rosé, he had vodka sodas. They also talked about dating, their siblings and their respective lockdowns. They glossed over work stuff to Katey’s relief (she’s a lawyer, he’s a senior consultant). For levity, Ray recounted a story from his time working as a bank teller years ago when a lanky high school intern told him that he had been suspended from school because he brought guns, and then flexed his barely there biceps. “I told her that story because she has nice arms. It got a slight smile, but it fell flat basically,” said Ray. “This is why I’m not a comedian.”