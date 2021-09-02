Ray Lam’s dating life is back to what it was pre-pandemic, which means it’s a series of peaks and valleys. Some months are full of matches on apps, others are more like droughts. Describing this in our Date Lab interview, Ray, 43, sounded neither embittered nor frustrated, just matter of fact. Eased restrictions have not produced a flood of prospects, and that’s just how it goes sometimes when attempting to connect with people. If all this were easy, well, nobody would be hitting up a magazine for matchmaking assistance.
Meanwhile, Katey Scott, 35, is “so excited to be out and doing things” that she’s seeing even formerly awkward situations with fresh eyes. “I feel like I’m just blurting stuff out like some crazy person,” she said. “But it feels so good to communicate normally again.” She’s happy to take the lead and guide those in her orbit back to the social world.
At the start of her date with Ray at Compass Rose in Northwest D.C., Katey cracked jokes as she posed for pictures with him — a man she had met minutes before. The sweltering July night notwithstanding, she felt the need to break the ice. “Ray was … I think maybe he was a little nervous?” she told me.
“I was nervous,” Ray confirmed. “I don’t know if she saw it, but not being comfortable was my personal struggle.” Ray’s perspiration during the outdoor shoot didn’t help matters. In his own estimation, his sweating made him look like Samara, the well-dwelling stringy-haired specter of the horror movie “The Ring.”
Spoiler alert: Katey did not expire seven days after this date. She remains alive and well after gazing upon Ray, whom she described as a “handsome guy,” highlighting his great hair and smile, as well as his athleticism. Ray returned the compliment: “She’s definitely easy on the eyes.”
Once seated at a table (in the restaurant’s sweat-damming, air-conditioned indoor area), Ray was quick to take the reins to ask lots of questions. “He seemed happy to be there and genuinely glad to chat and get to know somebody,” Katey said.
“I bombarded her with a bunch of questions” is how Ray put it, comparing himself to Steve Carell’s character in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” after being advised to “just ask questions.” (Ray, it should be noted, is also like a character in a meta-romantic comedy who regularly compares his life to movies.) “Eventually, I was trying to be more responsive and talking about myself a little bit more,” he said.
Over shared dishes of broccolini and snow peas with goat cheese, a chilled octopus salad and hanger steak, they discussed their mutual love of exercise. She drank rosé, he had vodka sodas. They also talked about dating, their siblings and their respective lockdowns. They glossed over work stuff to Katey’s relief (she’s a lawyer, he’s a senior consultant). For levity, Ray recounted a story from his time working as a bank teller years ago when a lanky high school intern told him that he had been suspended from school because he brought guns, and then flexed his barely there biceps. “I told her that story because she has nice arms. It got a slight smile, but it fell flat basically,” said Ray. “This is why I’m not a comedian.”
Katey called the date “effortless and relaxed,” explaining that she observed no red flags. They were seated together for about 90 minutes, which Ray said felt short. As they were wrapping up, he asked her if she wanted to walk somewhere or perhaps get a drink. She declined.
“It was super hot out and I was in heels,” said Katey, adding that it had been a long day. “I wanted to take this experience at a slow pace, so I opted to just kind of go home.” However, she did ask to exchange phone numbers, leaving the door open for a second date. Ray was game.
Both Katey and Ray said they needed more time to determine whether there was any kind of chemistry between them. “One date for me is never really enough, unless I’m not physically attracted to the person,” explained Ray.
“He’s a really cool, very nice guy — and I say that in the best way, not the boring ‘He’s a nice guy’ kind of way,” said Katey. “I’d hang out again, but I wouldn’t want to put pressure on it that it would have to be romantic.” Now back in the swing of dating, they both have plenty of time to figure that out.
Rate the date
Ray: 4 [out of 5].
Katey: 4.
Update
They have been texting regularly and plan to meet again when Ray returns from an extended trip. (He did send Katey a small cake on her birthday, which she described as “beyond thoughtful.”)
Rich Juzwiak is a writer in New York.
