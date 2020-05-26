The day of the date, she ran 10 miles and did yoga (both are a daily practice), washed her blond hair, straightened it, dabbed glitter on her eyes — her “signature” — and put on a black turtleneck over a blue-and-white striped dress. “I wanted to beam across the screen and just show my best self,” she said.

Fifteen minutes before her video call, Ingrid arranged her food delivery order in front of her: a vegan salad with lemon vinegar dressing from a restaurant in Fairfax. Then, she set herself up at her kitchen counter, in front of one of her own paintings and opened up Zoom on her cellphone to meet her date, 57-year-old automotive service adviser Doug McKay.

Like Ingrid, Doug is divorced and looking for a long-term relationship with someone who is “early to bed, early to bed rise.” To prepare, he showered, shaved and put on a peach button-down, collared shirt. As for pants? “I was completely naked underneath,” he said. “Just kidding! I was dressed nice from top to bottom.”

He set up his laptop in the corner of an office, put up a picture of a lighthouse behind him, and settled in with chicken, green beans, artichoke dip and mashed potatoes from Founding Farmers. Doug had also compiled a long list of questions to ask Ingrid. At 6, he joined the Zoom call and was immediately taken with her: “She’s a very beautiful lady,” he said, with a “great and refreshing” personality.

“I’m a therapist so I asked him a bunch of questions,” Ingrid said. “After the first hour, I knew a ton about him.” She was particularly impressed by Doug’s ability to build a new life after his last marriage, as she’d had to do after her divorce. “I was in South Florida and I had another job going, and I felt I was stuck,” Doug said. “So I packed up my bags and I moved to a ranch to become a cowboy to do something different.”

They are both adventurous and physically active. Doug said he asked specific questions about “what she was proficient at,” such as skiing. “She said that she was a green-level skier, and I said perfect.”

But Doug’s questions also struck Ingrid as a checklist of qualifications. After a few of her responses, Doug joked, “That’s a fail,” to Ingrid, making a mark on the papers in front of him. “I think he was half being sarcastic,” she said, but “I started getting scared, like maybe I’m saying the wrong thing.”

The conversation spanned three hours, with their food nearly going cold — but for different reasons. “There was barely time for me to get my questions,” Doug remarked, worried that he was “rambling on too long.” Ingrid, who spent more time listening, said, “Every time I tried to set the phone down [to eat], he’d say, ‘I can only see the light,’ so I just realized I had to hold [the phone].”

Then, about an hour-and-a-half into the date, the two compared some of their Date Lab profile answers. He shared that he was looking for, in part, a woman who is “petite,” “thin” and “mildly submissive.”

“I remember panicking,” she said. “I’m slender because I run every day ... but I’m certainly not going to turn myself into that for some guy. He doesn’t know anything about me, and I had an eating disorder through my upbringing. It was triggering.”

“I am an author, I have multiple degrees. I didn’t even get to tell him about that, and that felt sad to me because I have a lot to offer, and he really didn’t find out any of that.” Around 9, Ingrid started getting tired and was thankful to avoid the awkwardness of saying goodbye in person. Doug asked for her number and called her the next day. Ingrid didn’t answer, but texted him back instead. The two have been debating whether to meet in person (while maintaining social distancing). Doug has no reservations about moving forward, whenever that may be, saying, “Everything went fantastic.” But Ingrid feels less certain: “My daughter said, ‘Why don’t you just dump this?’ ” Ingrid said. “And I said that humans can change and they can learn. I don’t like to put up walls. I like to put up a bridge. Then again, I don’t know.”

Rate the date

Ingrid: 3.5 [out of 5].

Doug: 5.

Update

The two have been texting to make plans but have postponed them indefinitely due to the pandemic.