“I had this whole argument with them about comparing it to ‘The Bachelor,’ ” Alex explained in his interview. “I was like: This is not ‘The Bachelor.’ ” It isn’t, though when Date Lab specimens have a dramatic go at it, well, it definitely makes this writer’s job easier. Instead, Alex’s date with Katie Hitchcock-Smith at Los Cuates in Georgetown was a cerebral affair. “We talked a lot about high-level intellectual stuff, which may be uncool but ... ,” Alex said, trailing off. If that’s uncool, at least they were uncool together.