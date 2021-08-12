Faced with that pressure, Ann called a few friends who she knew would understand. They told her not to worry, to pick out something she felt comfortable in and just go. So, she bought a new top, had her friends select a pair of jeans and showed up. She felt relieved when she got to Le Chat Noir, a French restaurant in Friendship Heights, and found that Stephen Sapol was, as she puts it, “a normal person.” She meant that in a good way.
Stephen, a 64-year-old vehicle maintenance supervisor for the Air Force, “was expecting something a little more businesslike” from his date’s outfit. It’s not that he was disappointed, he added. Just surprised.
Stephen and Ann are both recent transplants: She moved to the area to be closer to her daughter; he moved to be closer to his son. He likes spending his free time riding motorcycles and playing with his grandchildren; she loves riding horses, gardening and traveling. Stephen’s looking for a long-term partner, while Ann isn’t sure exactly what she’s after. “I’m hoping that I recognize it when I see it,” she said. They’ve both tried online dating, but neither has had much luck. Ann, who’s traveled extensively and had an interesting career, recounted a recent date where a man talked about himself so relentlessly that she found herself thinking: “I’d rather be spaying a cat.”
With Stephen, thankfully, the date was a bit livelier. “It didn’t take long to find out that he’s hilarious,” she said. They talked about their work, their kids and some of their crazy first dates. They both laughed when Ann spilled some of her bouillabaisse on the restaurant’s tablecloth.
Ann, Stephen said, was “very friendly, very congenial and talkative.” They stayed for three hours, swapping stories and sharing food. At the end, Stephen walked Ann to her car, where he gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek, and traded numbers with her.
When I spoke to the two of them the next day, it was pretty easy to tell where Ann stood: She was down to see him again. “He was just very sweet and funny,” she said.
With Stephen, I found it harder to tell. He was, generally speaking, friendly and outgoing, and quick to joke around, but more reticent when it came to sharing details about the date. “I will probably text her, call her, maybe go out once or twice again,” he said. “I’m kind of a believer that if things aren’t totally terrible you have to try things two or three times before you say no.” That, combined with his comments about his first impression, made me think he wasn’t that interested. But when I pointed out to him that it sounded like maybe he hadn’t had a good time, he immediately pushed back. “No, no, no,” he said. “Not at all. It was a very good date.”
So good, in fact, that the two went out again the following week, this time to the Old Brogue, an Irish pub in Great Falls. They talked more about their work, and Stephen — unlike some of the other guys Ann has met — was clearly interested in hers. “She was explaining some things about when she does surgery. I was like, that’s pretty interesting. This is something I never would have thought of,” he said.
After dinner, they walked around until thunder started rumbling. Stephen, who was on his motorcycle, had to get moving before the storm broke. This date, Ann said, “was definitely more comfortable.” She was happy, again, to get to know someone who seemed like “just a regular, nice, normal, no-major-drama guy,” she said. “So far, anyway, I really appreciate that.”
And this time, thankfully, Stephen was a bit more forthcoming about how he felt. When I asked him how he was feeling after date No. 2, he said, “I’m interested. I guess that would be the best way to put it.”
Rate the date
Stephen: 4 [out of 5].
Ann: 5.
Update
As of press time, Stephen and Ann had been on three dates.
Marin Cogan is a writer based in Washington.