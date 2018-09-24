

Carolyn Moore, 35, program officer, and Brad Erdman, 41, computer engineer. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Carolyn Moore, 35 and a St. Louis native, is a program officer for a federal agency, where she “improves the world through diplomacy.” This “sophisticated yet approachable” gal digs the Rolling Stones, bacon cheeseburgers and Tina Fey, and is seeking a world-traveling, French-speaking dude who wants to have an impact on the world — and knows his way around a wine cellar.

Annapolis native Brad Erdman, 41, does IT for the government and describes himself as “adventurous & emotionally intelligent.” He digs Taylor Swift, home-brewing, DIY home projects and Joe Biden. He’s looking for an independent woman who’s up for canyoneering — an activity that involves swimming, rappelling, problem solving and hiking — in a foreign country, who can laugh at herself and is a good conversationalist.

Both Carolyn and Brad ended long-term relationships five years ago and have learned lessons about dating. “You can’t fabricate chemistry,” Carolyn said. “If there’s no chemistry, you shouldn’t push through just because they look good on paper.”

Brad said, “Good conversation skills, I have learned, is something I really look for in somebody. It’s a rare skill.” He added, “Someone can be totally beautiful,” but it won’t work out “if you can’t hold a conversation.”

We sent the pair to Lost Society, an upscale steakhouse with a dark, retro vibe at 14th and U streets NW. Carolyn had a very positive first impression when Brad strolled in. “He seemed really cute,” she said.

Brad’s first impression: “She’s tall.” At 5-foot-9, Brad is keenly aware that most women prefer dating a man taller than they are. “With heels on she is about one inch taller than me,” he said.

If Carolyn noticed, she didn’t let on and gave him a quick hug. Over an appetizer of ginger meatballs, they talked about their families and mutual love of travel. “He was a little reserved at first,” Carolyn said. “It took him a while to open up and start chatting more, but once he did it was great.”

Brad told me they both came from “conservative” families that weren’t world travelers, and he related to “her desire to explore the world.” Carolyn was intrigued by his jaunts to Southeast Asia and his preference for staying in hostels, rather than hotels, to get a feel for a city and to meet other travelers. “I like his adventurous spirit,” she said. Brad liked that Carolyn was “open to new things and curious. She wanted to learn about anything and everything. ... She wanted to know about me and my interests, like brewing beer, which I thought was really cool.”

During the evening Carolyn discovered that they also both hate IPAs and “can’t wait for that trend to go away.” She recounted that Brad “told me I was one of the best conversationalists he ever met. That was very nice to hear.”

Things were going pretty smoothly until Carolyn’s dinner order “gave me pause,” Brad said, with a laugh. “She got her steak medium-well, and I am a medium-rare kind of person.” More seriously, he said, “She has a pretty narrow diet,” while in his case, “there’s almost no food I won’t try.” Carolyn explained to me, “I’m not going to eat crickets and cow brains while traveling.”

After finishing dinner around 9:30, they went to Marvin’s rooftop bar to grab another drink and chat a little longer.

Around 10:30, Brad picked up the tab, and as they made their way outside to catch their rides, he put his phone number into Carolyn’s phone (because he did want to ask her out again) and asked her to text him when she got home. But Brad never heard from her that night and recalled thinking, “Well, that [stinks].”

It turned out that Brad had put the wrong number in her phone, and when Carolyn texted him that night, she got an error message. Carolyn told me, “I couldn’t text him. Please tell him I’m not ghosting him.”

Rate the date

Brad: 4 [out of 5]. “If we didn’t end up together, I’d totally recommend her to a friend. Does that sound weird?”

Carolyn: 4. “He was a really good human and nice dude, but it was more of a friend vibe.”

Update

Once Carolyn got Brad’s number, they texted. Brad asked Carolyn to go out the following weekend, but she had plans. There was no further contact.

