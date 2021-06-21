Thrine was impressed by Erik’s initiative. Before the pandemic, he would go out on a random night, by himself, and check out the bands playing on U Street. “It’s not something that I’d do,” Thrine said. “I need a plan. Where are we going? How are we getting there? And I’m not going by myself. But he’s very independent.” She was interested in the challenges he’s been setting to keep himself entertained through the pandemic. For May, it was a running challenge, where he added an extra quarter-mile to his daily run. She also enjoyed hearing about his involvement with a community of writers, who write together each day on Zoom.