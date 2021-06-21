She got into the sport through a program that taught rifle shooting and firearms safety to young people and was drawn in deeper when she realized she’s a pretty good shot. “I tried soccer and I can’t run. I tried baseball and I can’t hit,” Thrine said, “but I can stand still really well.” And while it’s what she’s best known for, she doesn’t define herself by her athletic achievements. She’s also a certified life coach and a collegiate rifle coach.
We paired Thrine, who works as a meeting facilitator, with Erik Moe, a communications consultant, less because of specific commonalities and more for the fact that they both have highly developed sets of personal interests. Erik, 45, is a writer and artist, and an active member of D.C.’s literary community. He loves walking around the city and documenting what he sees through writing or drawing.
When asked what they were looking for in a relationship, Thrine answered “companionship” and Erik “continuity.” “I’m looking for someone who would be a great friend that I want to spend a whole lot of time with,” Thrine said. Erik is ready to move beyond the first-date conversations. “It’s no fun to have to tell the same stories over again,” he said. “As a creative person it’s important to me to build on ideas over time and have somebody who’s going to challenge you and will come to understand what problems you’re wrestling with, and likewise.”
After logging on to their virtual date, Thrine clarified her name, and they soon realized they had a lot to talk about. Erik, originally from Minneapolis, mentioned that he went to Black Cat on his first visit to D.C. They reminisced about the dance parties they went to in the Before Times: She liked the Depeche Mode dance party; he liked Cryfest, featuring the Smiths and the Cure.
Thrine was impressed by Erik’s initiative. Before the pandemic, he would go out on a random night, by himself, and check out the bands playing on U Street. “It’s not something that I’d do,” Thrine said. “I need a plan. Where are we going? How are we getting there? And I’m not going by myself. But he’s very independent.” She was interested in the challenges he’s been setting to keep himself entertained through the pandemic. For May, it was a running challenge, where he added an extra quarter-mile to his daily run. She also enjoyed hearing about his involvement with a community of writers, who write together each day on Zoom.
Erik liked hearing about Thrine’s travels — she was a Fulbright scholar in Germany before moving to D.C. — and appreciated how much joy she derived from helping others. “I didn’t expect her to say she’s a rifle coach, which is fascinating,” he said, “and her attachment to and support for her students and athletes was very evident.”
They’d each ordered food but didn’t find much time to eat it. They were too busy talking for more than two hours. And then? “I feel like we just ran out of things to talk about,” Thrine said. “We were talking, talking, talking and both of us came to a pause, and I felt like we were both trying to find the next question to ask.” She thought it was a good time to bring the conversation to a close.
“It was a really positive energy,” Erik said. “I was interested in everything that she has going on, and I could tell that she’s very aware emotionally and very connected to the people she’s around.” Thrine also had a good time: “I think he’s a lovely person, and I really enjoyed the 2 1/2 hours talking to him.”
But a good experience isn’t the same thing as a romantic spark. “It wasn’t a love connection. I don’t see us going out and running away together,” Thrine said. She realized that they didn’t have enough in common when Erik mentioned that he likes going to book readings. “My first thought was, I don’t, that is not my thing,” she explained.
Still, she said, “it was a really pleasant experience,” which, if you grade on a Date Lab curve (and I know, readers, you do not) feels like something close to a win.
Rate the date
Erik: 5 [out of 5].
Thrine: 4.
Update
After texting back and forth a bit, Thrine told Erik that while she thought he was great, he wasn’t the match she was looking for right now.
Marin Cogan is a writer based in Washington.