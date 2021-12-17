Amina admitted she had a hard time focusing at first after discovering their mutual connection. They ordered calamari to share and began to unravel other ways their lives had intersected. First, they discovered that they both attended two of the same wedding-related events this past summer (yes, the cousin’s). Amina, who is a dancer, explained to me that at the parties for traditional Muslim weddings, the bride and groom enter with their respective families. Amina choreographed a dance for the bride’s entrance, which Bara remembered well — and had taken a video of on his phone. They scanned through the footage and there she was.