In January, his five-year relationship ended when it became clear he wasn’t sure about making things permanent. “I was overall pretty happy … but I think she wasn’t being unreasonable when she asked are we ever going to get married,” the Michigan native said. “It didn’t feel like I could say yes, and if I wasn’t excited to say yes it didn’t feel like marriage was a good idea.” He did some dating using apps, but nothing progressed, so when his friend goaded him into applying for Date Lab, he didn’t resist. “I allowed myself to be pressured into it.”