In January, his five-year relationship ended when it became clear he wasn’t sure about making things permanent. “I was overall pretty happy … but I think she wasn’t being unreasonable when she asked are we ever going to get married,” the Michigan native said. “It didn’t feel like I could say yes, and if I wasn’t excited to say yes it didn’t feel like marriage was a good idea.” He did some dating using apps, but nothing progressed, so when his friend goaded him into applying for Date Lab, he didn’t resist. “I allowed myself to be pressured into it.”
On date night, Andrew put on a collared shirt and slacks — something he rarely wears because he spends his days assembling furniture for clients — then drove to the Pursuit Wine Bar & Kitchen on H Street NE, ready for whatever came his way.
His date, biologist Emma Young, grew up in Baltimore but lived in a few other cities before settling in D.C. in February 2020 to work for the federal government. “As I have done my fair share of online dating in all of those locations, it’s sort of a different ballgame every time,” she said.
She wants to be in a serious relationship. When using dating apps here, the 31-year-old found that the people she is most interested in tend to be based in Baltimore, and she doesn’t want to date someone that far away. She applied to Date Lab, curious to see whom we might choose for her. “I wanted to switch up the dating tactic, and I like doing sort of unexpected things sometimes. It helps keep life interesting,” said Emma, who performs live storytelling and is always looking for a good story.
That evening, she decided on a somewhat subdued outfit: a black tank dress, a canvas army jacket, sandals and her favorite acorn earrings. “I usually like to wear patterned flannel and shirts and things,” Emma explained, “but I didn’t know what I was going into, so I wanted to be in the middle of the road a little bit.”
When Emma arrived, Andrew was already there with our photographer. Once the photos were taken, they sat down and got into it. “I felt like she took the lead, which I am happy with,” he said. “I’ve gotten better at talking with people as I meet so many people each day, but I still don’t think I am very good at it.”
Over wine flights, a $10 grilled nectarine and other small plates, the two talked about where they went to school, their siblings, their jobs — it is D.C., after all — their love of H Mart and their distrust of people who don’t like olives and pickles. “I was laughing and having a good time. … It flowed really easily,” Andrew said. “I’ve been on some first dates where I am wracking my brain to try and keep the conversation going. This felt easy, which was nice.”
Emma was impressed by Andrew’s willingness to take career risks. “He went to law school, he passed the bar, he was actively being a lawyer, but he didn’t like it, so he stopped, and I loved that,” said Emma, who is finishing a doctoral program, “because it feels like the right thing to do. I have followed a track I picked out for myself when I was very young, and there have been times when I have second guessed [it]. I stuck with it. ... I’m not brave enough to make a clean break.”
She also discovered that Andrew has built something other than furniture: He co-created The Partisans: An Extra Politics Board Game. “One of my close friends — we met in law school — he said, ‘Let’s do a game based on the rules of evidence,’ ” Andrew told me. “Went home and wrote out some rough rules for a political game — he had done a few campaigns, so he is very politically inclined, and I am too — and then, you know, we found a way.”
After nearly three hours together, Emma asked Andrew for his number as the date ended. “He did sort of have to give me his phone number because [I asked] at the table and it would have been awkward [not to],” she said. “But I like to think he wanted to give me his number.” (Looking back, Andrew told me he would have asked for her number.)
And there was a hug. “It was in his car,” Emma said. “I let him give me a ride, which is really much more intimate than a kiss because he could have just whisked me away and murdered me. ”
Rate the date
Andrew: 4.5 [out of 5]. “I had a great time. I would at least like to try a second date.”
Emma: 4.5. “Because a 5 seems too thirsty.”
Update
The two have been texting and swapping funny photos but haven’t been out again yet because Emma had to leave town for a family emergency the day after the date.
