Enter Jake Swanson, 23, who digs Jimmy Buffett’s “beachy vibes” and told me that he “is chill, low-key and easygoing.” In a potential partner, “compassion is definitely a big thing for me,” he said. He noted that he can tell a lot from a woman’s smile. “If someone is grinning from ear to ear that pulls me in.”

We sent the duo to Woodley Park’s Lillies, an Italian restaurant featuring a lovely patio that accommodates socially distanced dates. Jake arrived before Hayley and told me, “When I first saw her, I tried to hug her. I forgot about covid for a second.” Hayley recalled, “I had to be like, ‘Sorry! I’m not going to hug you. It’s a pandemic.’ Normal date totally, 2020 date — no, thank you.”

AD

AD

Despite the rocky start, they had positive first impressions. “He was cute, and it was sweet that he dressed up in a blazer,” Hayley recalled. Jake said, “She had a mask on, so I couldn’t tell if she was smiling.” But once she took off the mask and they chatted, he thought she was “a cute and funny girl.”

They settled in, sipping red wine and noshing on garlic bread. They talked about being sick of Zoom and missing work travel. “He talked about traveling internationally, going to India, Senegal and plans to go to Thailand. His job sounds really cool,” Hayley said.

Jake told me he enjoyed sharing “our embarrassing stories of how we were in high school.” He said they chatted about New England and going to Cape Cod as kids, and “the culture shock” they experienced when their families moved to the South (hers to North Carolina, his to Florida). “Southern Nice,” Hayley told me, is “very different from New England,” where people are more direct. Jake put it more bluntly: “The New England way of life is everyone is an a--hole to each other, versus the South where everyone is nice to you, even if they hate you.”

AD

AD

Over dinner — steak for her and lobster ravioli for him — they tackled perhaps the most divisive topic of 2020: Clare Crawley’s quick departure from “The Bachelorette.” Hayley was psyched when she found out Jake was a fan of the show. She told me, “A straight man who is interested in ‘The Bachelorette’?! This is not super normal. Let’s go down this path!” Jake said they commiserated about “how much we hated Clare and how this season sucked.”

Actually, Hayley wasn’t quite on the same page with Jake. She recalled that she said to Jake, “I think she’s a woman who went in with an understanding of what she was looking for and she expressed it clearly.” She told me, “And that’s when we ended the conversation.”

“I’m a very opinionated person, and I’m fine if you want to disagree,” she explained to me. She was disappointed that they didn’t “banter back and forth,” and, if they disagreed on a topic, “things would just get quiet for a moment and we’d move on.”

AD

AD

Hayley expressed concern that Jake has “Bachelorette” watch parties with his friends and they eat charcuterie boards. “That’s a yellow flag” since he was going to all his friends’ houses and “that’s not something I’d be doing right now.” I asked Jake about the parties, and he said his friends were in his pandemic “bubble.”

Toward the end of the date, she recalled, she discovered the most “illuminating thing”: Jake had a graduated a year ago, while she had been out of school for four years. “We’re both young, but in the reality of things he only graduated a year ago and I’ve been in the workforce and had three jobs in the last 4½ years. I’ve done a lot of growth, and I’m a different person than I was a year out of college.”

They left the restaurant at 8:30 and began walking in the same direction toward their homes when Jake made his move. “I said, ‘Hey, you want to meet up sometime again?’ And she was just like, ‘No, I didn’t really feel a connection with you,’ ” Jake told me with a chuckle. “And I said, ‘Now that you say that, I kind of feel that way, too. It felt like a networking meeting.’ ”

AD

AD

Hayley told me she was a bit miffed. “You just said you wanted to see me again, but now you’re saying it felt like a networking meeting? We didn’t talk about our jobs that much, so I didn’t really get that perspective.”

Shortly after this exchange, they parted ways. I asked Jake why he asked Hayley out if he wasn’t feeling it. “I think it’s a good thing that I asked just in case she wanted to see me again. But I agreed with her — if it’s awkward at the end of the first date, then what’s the next date going to be about, you know what I mean?”

Rate the date

Hayley: 3 [out of 5]. “He was very nice, a good person. I just didn’t see it going anywhere.”

Jake: 3. “On paper we were probably good matches to put together, but you can’t put together a spark.”

Update

No further contact.