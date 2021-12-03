But nerves quickly arose ahead of the evening, and India reached out to friends for advice. They told her “to not be attached to any kind of outcome and to just be yourself.” After putting on makeup and a simple black dress, she left her apartment. But she was so nervous that she walked out in her slippers. She made it a few feet into the hallway before noticing that something was off. She went back, put on appropriate shoes and headed for the Metro to get to the Gatsby restaurant in Navy Yard.