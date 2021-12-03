Her date, 24-year-old India Little, was in a similar head space. Like Maggie, India had moved in with her parents in North Carolina during the pandemic and had only recently returned to D.C., where she has begun casually dating again. When she saw a post for Date Lab on social media a couple of months ago, she applied “on a whim.” (Later, she learned that a friend of a friend had recently participated in the column.) “I had zero expectation of it coming to anything,” India said. “I thought it was a unique thing and would be a cool way to meet new people. I’m not looking for anything in particular.”
But nerves quickly arose ahead of the evening, and India reached out to friends for advice. They told her “to not be attached to any kind of outcome and to just be yourself.” After putting on makeup and a simple black dress, she left her apartment. But she was so nervous that she walked out in her slippers. She made it a few feet into the hallway before noticing that something was off. She went back, put on appropriate shoes and headed for the Metro to get to the Gatsby restaurant in Navy Yard.
Maggie’s pre-date preparation was also minimal. While she got ready, she distracted herself by calling her dad to discuss her upcoming trip to Italy, and asked her roommate for advice on what to wear. She landed on ripped jeans, chunky platform sandals and a flowy tank top. Maggie’s commute was easy: She simply walked over.
They arrived at the restaurant at the same time, with Maggie entering just before India. For both, their jitters went away almost immediately. “It was not as awkward or as stressful as I had imagined,” India explained. “It felt easy. I thought she was very friendly and outgoing.” Maggie’s first impressions were similarly positive: “She’s super cute, tall, and she didn’t seem standoffish. She just seemed really happy to be there.”
Maggie ordered a chicken pot pie with a glass of riesling, while India got a roasted chicken and a strawberry and mint cocktail. They also shared a plate of arancini as an appetizer and Watergate cake for dessert. After small talk about their decisions to apply to Date Lab, they discovered that they had similar taste in music and television. “We both cannot handle serious shows right now with everything going on in the world,” Maggie told me. They are fans of “Veep” and “Ted Lasso,” and adore Harry Styles and Adele.
“She was very easy to talk to and very friendly. I felt like we had similar senses of humor,” India said. They are also close to their families and bonded over the fact that, as Maggie put it, “being under your parents’ care is pretty dope.”
For more than three hours, they talked about how they ended up in D.C., grad school — Maggie is a recent graduate and India is applying — and their college experiences. The conversation flowed naturally, and the only awkward moment occurred at the end when they were trying to flag down their server to bring over the check. “It wasn’t like the convo was bad, but we were both like, ‘We need to get home,’ ” Maggie explained.
Afterward, Maggie walked India to the Metro and called her phone so that they had each other’s numbers. They hugged, and India texted Maggie to let her know she made it home safely.
Despite the ease of conversation, they both seemed slightly reserved about moving forward. “She’s looking at grad schools everywhere,” Maggie noted, unsure of whether a relationship could blossom with someone who might be moving away within a year. “It’s something to keep in mind.” For India, the hesitation was less tangible. She said she’d be open to a second date if Maggie reached out. “I’m not actively pursuing it,” India added.
“I don’t know that there was anything necessarily that was missing,” India said. “I don’t think there was any kind of instant romantic connection. I guess there was no spark. It felt more like making a new friend.”
Rate the date
Maggie: 4.5 [out of 5].
India: 4.5.
Update
No further contact.
To our commenters
A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.