Lexi had no idea what to expect, but she planned to have fun regardless. The date was scheduled for 7:30 on a Friday night, and she finished working at 5:30 — not a lot of time to walk her dogs, shower, get ready and eat. Although The Washington Post pays for dinner, Lexi chose to forgo the free meal. “I didn’t order anything because I hate watching myself eat on Zoom,” she said. “Even when it’s a little screen.” She heated up some vegan chicken with sweet potatoes and ate while she got ready — in the bathroom.

It sounds stressful, but “I wasn’t stressed — it was purposeful,” she said. “I felt really positive going into it.” To get in the right mind-set, she listened to her Spotify playlist, which included “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen. She wore a long-sleeved, blue lace dress and set up her laptop at the kitchen bar, where she normally works. She drank tea and wine during the date.

It’s possible that Jeffrey Davis, 39, went into the date with even fewer expectations. While he is interested in a long-term relationship, he hasn’t “tried too seriously” to find a partner during the pandemic. Like Lexi, he’s hunkered down in a home-away-from-home, a cabin in a small town in Virginia. In fact, he had forgotten about his Date Lab application — he applied about a year ago. He was prepared for awkward “moments of quietness,” he said. “I wasn’t sure that there’d be a good match.”

AD

AD

Jeffrey wanted to put his best foot forward, but his options were a bit limited. “I’ve been growing this scraggly beard,” he said, “and I didn’t have enough time to shave it.” He pulled out the nicest shirt he had packed, a basic collared shirt, and rearranged the furniture in his one-room hunting cabin, turning the table to face the window. Otherwise, his laptop would have been facing a taxidermied deer head, pictures of duck hunters and his kitchen. The only problem with the window, though, was the darkness of the night behind him. He was worried that “it looked like an interrogation room, with the harsh lights overhead.” He ordered takeout, a “tasty but unhealthy” stromboli from local sports-themed joint Cucci’s, and picked up an American-style pale ale. Once seated, he fiddled with the lighting again.

The moment arrived and they both logged on. The attraction was instant. “He was definitely handsome,” Lexi said. Jeffrey noticed her “nice smile” and added, “She’s very pretty.” Something about Jeffrey put Lexi at ease. “Immediately, I was not nervous,” she said, “because he was so nice and chill.” She added: “I thought immediately that he seemed really good-natured.”

“We hit it off right away,” Jeffrey said. They began with small talk about where they both are during the pandemic, and the conversation flowed from there. “I really think we talked about everything from our childhood to our ambitions,” he said. One thing Jeffrey noticed: They didn’t talk about work, which he found refreshing.

AD

AD

“I never was trying to think of something to say next,” Lexi noted. “Everything he was saying was interesting.” She was especially attracted to Jeffrey’s lifestyle: He seemed to enjoy the outdoors. She was also impressed by his experiences teaching kids in Tonga for the Peace Corps.

They talked about why they’re much happier now than they were in their 20s. “We were both just a lot more comfortable with ourselves and less worried about what other people thought,” Lexi said.

For Jeffrey, a positive attitude ranked high on his must-have list. “At our age, I’ve met people who seem embittered,” Jeffrey said. “I was concerned that I would be matched with someone who is jaded or cynical. She seems very optimistic.”

AD

Lexi also enjoyed Jeffrey’s outlook on life. “He seems like a positive person who is really making the most out of his life, just like a really good person,” she said. “I was very pleased.”

AD

Time flew by. In part because of the conversation, in part because he didn’t want to stuff his face with the stromboli, Jeffrey didn’t start eating until around 9 p.m. They talked for another two hours after that.

Before they said goodbye, Lexi asked for Jeffrey’s number. She texted him while they were still on the Zoom call. “We checked the time, and I knew I had to take my dogs out,” Lexi said. “I had such a great time.”

Rate the date

Lexi: 5 [out of 5].

Jeffrey: 5.

Update

Lexi and Jeffrey have stayed in touch and had two additional virtual dates.