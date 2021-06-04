Then, about 45 minutes into their date, Chris told Carly his phone battery was down to a mere 3 percent charge. Alas, he said, he would have to end the evening. Carly told him he could take her along to get a charger. But he thought it best that they part ways. “At that point in the date I had a feeling that this wasn’t going to turn out to be a romantic thing in the future,” he told me, “and I kind of wanted to cut it short and be straightforward with her that I didn’t see it going any further.”