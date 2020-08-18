Before the shutdown Shannon was dating occasionally using apps — something she hated — but decided there would be no virtual dating while she was stuck at home even as she admits to wanting a partner. “I think it’s silly,” she says. “I also am very offended by the idea of putting on makeup or doing my hair in my home … [to] sit in my house. No one is worth that.”

Jason Farr, on the other hand, has been on multiple virtual dates while sheltering-in-place. The 33-year-old Michigan native also lives in Washington and works on climate and energy policy. When the city shut down, he says he swiped on some dating apps to meet new people “because it was kind of a lonely time, and it was good to get a flirtation going if you can.” He’s learned that “in virtual dating you have to continue to find things to talk about, but I literally have nothing to talk about because I am not doing anything. You kind of have to have some chemistry to keep the conversation going in this context.”

When we offered Jason and Shannon the option of a Zoom get-together or an outdoor, socially distanced in-person date, they chose the latter. After months at home, getting the call from Date Lab to meet someone in person was almost a lifeline for Shannon. “Living alone was a lot more fun before I was not allowed to hang out with people that don’t live in my home,” Shannon admits.

But she postponed at first. Protests were happening in the city, and Shannon didn’t feel it was the right time to focus on romance. The date was eventually rescheduled, and Shannon spent the day trying on potential outfits for her friends via Zoom between work meetings. She painted and spackled her face — “I think I forgot how to put on makeup” — then settled on jeans, heels, a sleeveless shell and a pendant necklace.

Jason focused on looking as decent as he could despite three months without a haircut. He put on shorts and a lightweight long-sleeved shirt before masking up and walking over to Napoli Pasta Bar near Howard University. He got there just a few minutes before Shannon’s Uber dropped her off.

“She had her mask on — we both did — and she had pretty eyes,” he says. “I’m an eye guy.”

Shannon says seeing Jason for the first time didn’t make her want to immediately leave: “He’s definitely cute.”

Things were awkward initially — not in the regular blind date “hi, stranger” way — but because this was the first face-to-face date for both of them amid the pandemic and new norms are still evolving.

The restaurant had set up a social distancing table for them outside. They ordered appetizers and cocktails. Jason is vegetarian and Shannon is a pescatarian, so once they made their choices, they negotiated if and how to share and still observe social distancing. Once they worked that out (spoon onto separate plates and no dipping) they nibbled on burrata and crostini, and chatted until their entrees arrived.

“We mostly talked about race relations in the U.S.,” says Jason, who likes heavy conversations. “We just dove into the deep end.”

They had both participated in protests in recent weeks and discussed their own understanding of race and growing up in rural areas. “He said his family is conservative for the most part, [and] he’s been having a lot of hard conversations with his family and they are navigating how to talk to him knowing his views,” Shannon says. “I come from a very liberal family. I don’t know what I would do in a similar situation. I feel like that would be very frustrating right now.”

They talked about this more as their mushroom gnocchi and veggie lasagna arrived, and eventually the topic shifted to Shannon’s favorite subject: juvenile psychopathy, which she studied in college. “People are always really interested in psychopaths,” she says. “I get very lecture-y, and it ends up being me being kind of TED Talk-y on a date.”

Jason did find it interesting. But he felt she carried the conversation more than he liked. “The one thing we both liked that I wished we had gotten to talk about a little more: We both like science fiction,” he says. After the date he wondered, “What does she know about me?” as he didn’t remember her asking him a question during the date.

Well, Shannon says, she learned he was an introvert: “He talked about how he is happy to let other people take over the conversation, and I am the person who likes to do the talking.”

Perhaps the sterile environment had a dampening effect, as both noted it was strange to not be able to really move around or touch or even go inside the restaurant. Shannon says she would still do it again. “There was a good-ish chemistry, not fireworks-type chemistry, but at the end of the day I would go out with him again, and I told him that,” she says. “I generally like to go out with more outgoing people, but it’s also been a problem in my life. I tend to date bratty kind of douchebags.”

The two did exchange a text after the date, but Jason isn’t sure they will go out again. “I think under normal circumstances I would go out for another drink,” he says, but there’s a spark with one of the women he has been dating virtually and he wants to see where that might go.

Rate the date

Jason: 4 [out of 5].

Shannon: 4.5.

Update

No further contact.