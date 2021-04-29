Chanel, a 33-year-old paralegal, also decided to apply after hearing about the column from a co-worker. She came to the date ready to make a new friend without putting too much pressure on herself. “If you like someone you shouldn’t just push it,” she said. “You’ve got to take the time. A lot of people don’t want to do the work, they just want to ghost you and then get on the apps. That’s not what I’m down for. I’m down for fun and getting to know someone and letting things flow from there.”