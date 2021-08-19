Her date, Louie D’Agostino, finished his beer across the street and headed to Stable. An experienced “semi-blind” dater on apps, Louie, 31, likes to calm his nerves and loosen up with a brew or two before a date. “Like a two-drink minimum at a comedy club,” he explained.
When Louie and Alicia met, she immediately noticed what he was wearing: a blue Hawaiian shirt with big bananas on it. “It’s my most disarming shirt,” Louie said, revealing that this is commonly part of his first-date uniform. Alicia appreciated the outfit and added that he had “fun hair” as well — “long and curly on top with shaved sides.” To sum it up, Alicia thought: “He looked like someone who didn’t take themselves too seriously.” She was pleased that he had several tattoos. As a judicial law clerk for the city, Alicia was worried that she’d be paired with a strait-laced lawyer. Louie could tell Alicia didn’t fit the typical lawyer style by her gold-flecked hair spray that glimmered in a way he called “lustrous.”
When the bartender approached the table and announced that he would be their server, they were inspired to sip some of his creations. Alicia ordered a strawberry-basil cocktail. Louie picked a lavender “martinita,” which, Alicia says, the bartender described as “if a martini and a margarita met some lavender and had a love child.”
Next on the menu was fondue. They pondered: What could be more fun on a date than dipping food in molten cheese? Alicia ordered a salad for balance. The fondue came with bread and several sides, including apples, potatoes and pickles. This sparked a debate about what could be dipped. Louie said he assumed that everything except the salad could be, but they both questioned the housemade pickles seasoned with star anise. Louie went for it.
In conversation, they soon discovered a mutual love of archaeology. Though Louie currently works in construction as a project engineer, he studied archaeology in college and hopes to return to the field one day. Alicia, who studied antiquities law, shared that she has a deep passion for exploring cultural heritage law as well. They both admitted to being nerds in high school and college. While they both participated in trivia bowl, Alicia doubled down by also competing in an archaeological ethics bowl in college.
Louie’s love of archaeology has led him to many countries and he entertained Alicia with his travel experiences — the most memorable of which was the time he tried to outdrink a group of local Germans in a beer hall. (He lost.) As they swapped wild stories, Louie realized that he had far more than she did. Alicia wasn’t much of a partyer in college. She told him that she was usually the designated driver and never had a sip of alcohol before she was 21. That read to Louie as more measured than the free-spirited women he usually gravitates toward.
Early in the date, Alicia mentioned that she’d be moving to England for 10 months in September. “That drew a firm boundary and made it hard for me to want to invest a lot,” Louie explained. Though he found the conversation “intellectually stimulating,” he said that he wasn’t “dating just to date” and that their evening lacked a sense of flirtatiousness.
Still, they continued to gab the night away, and as they approached the three-hour mark, they ordered dessert. Their feast exceeded the Washington Post allotment, and when the bill came they split the overage.
Before leaving, Alicia told him she had a great time as she tore off a piece of the paper menu and wrote down her number. This is where their accounts diverge: Alicia believes she said, “There’s lots to do around H Street where I live,” and subtly hinted at going out again. Louie heard, “If you’re on H Street and looking to hang out here’s my number.” He told me, “She indicated she’s not looking for romance.”
Drowsy from the drinks and a spirited conversation, they walked outside. During the date, Alicia had shared stories of dates that got too physical too soon, so Louie respected her space and the date ended with a simple goodbye.
Rate the date
Louie: 3.75 [out of 5].
Alicia: 4.5.
Update
They texted but haven’t met up since the date.
Damona Hoffman is a certified dating coach and host of the “Dates & Mates” podcast.
