When Louie and Alicia met, she immediately noticed what he was wearing: a blue Hawaiian shirt with big bananas on it. “It’s my most disarming shirt,” Louie said, revealing that this is commonly part of his first-date uniform. Alicia appreciated the outfit and added that he had “fun hair” as well — “long and curly on top with shaved sides.” To sum it up, Alicia thought: “He looked like someone who didn’t take themselves too seriously.” She was pleased that he had several tattoos. As a judicial law clerk for the city, Alicia was worried that she’d be paired with a strait-laced lawyer. Louie could tell Alicia didn’t fit the typical lawyer style by her gold-flecked hair spray that glimmered in a way he called “lustrous.”