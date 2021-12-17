We set him up with David Oliver, 29, an entertainment reporter who hails from New Jersey. “I had been on a few dates with women, but obviously it wasn’t going to work out because I am gay,” he said with a laugh as he described his dating life to me before coming out at 22. David has been in a serious relationship, but in recent years he’s had a series of “situationships” — “things that could’ve become boyfriends but never really materialized,” he said. In future relationships he wants to listen to his gut, which he hasn’t always done, leading to wasting time with the wrong guy. “If I feel like I can’t be authentic, or if I’m changing what I’m thinking for someone else, that’s a bad sign.” He likes tall, confident men who are comfortable with themselves.