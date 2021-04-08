Courtney Laughlin was the “winner” nominee. Even though she knew two friends had nominated her, it didn’t occur to Courtney that she was the “Courtney” in the “Courtney and Andrew” we announced as a future setup. Interestingly enough, she had applied for Date Lab a few months earlier, thinking it would be a good way to ease back into dating after spending several months getting over a breakup from her longtime boyfriend.

“I thought I was going to marry this guy, we had looked at rings, he was in with my family,” she said about her ex, who allegedly cheated so he is dead to us. They parted ways in December 2019, and it took Courtney “about eight months to get back out there.”

However, the 33-year-old former National Hockey League analyst is ready for love. She grew up near Annapolis and comes from a close-knit family. She and her former pro hockey player dad, Craig Laughlin, host a podcast together, “Family Faceoff,” where they cover the Washington Capitals. Getting married and having a family is something Courtney wants, so her ideal date is someone who is ready for those things, too.

Andrew Boisvert wants love but wasn’t actively looking for it during the pandemic. “It’s tough to be like, ‘I’m going to really go hard and try to find something during this time,’ ” said the 32-year-old high school French teacher. “I have spoken to three people within a decade of my age since April. It was easier to do other passions.”

And, though he thinks of Maryland as home — it’s where he spends holidays and where close friends live — Andrew resides in Cincinnati, where he attended college and then settled. During a visit home in 2019, his friends playfully grilled him for answers to fill out the Date Lab application and submitted it. He wants to move back to Maryland, and the gang thought a love match might make it happen sooner. Fortunately for Andrew, virtual dates are the norm for Date Lab during the pandemic, and our team wasn’t aware he is a permanent Ohio resident.

Andrew let Courtney know upfront he lived way, way, way, way outside of the Beltway.

“Luckily she appreciated and understood, and we spent the next seven hours talking,” he said. Yes, you read that right. Seven hours. Talking.

“We talked everything from Mighty Ducks movies to — gosh, we never stopped,” said Andrew, whose first thought when he saw Courtney was that she was really beautiful and had a calming smile. “We had a shocking amount to talk about.”

“We talked about our jobs and our careers, we talked about our hobbies, and we found out that we had a lot of things in common,” Courtney said. “We both play tennis, we both like to ski. He talked to me in French, and I was, like, eating out of the palm of his hand.” Oooh la la.

“Three times tech let us down, either kicked her off and kicked me off, and I was trying to refresh the page and I thought it took too long,” Andrew said. “It was cool when it did work to see we were both relieved that we got it working, which was a nice feeling.”

The two discussed some heavier things, too — past relationships and Courtney helping take care of her mom after a rare cancer diagnosis.

“I am kind of at a point in my life where I am like, ‘This is me, this is all of me,’ ” she said.

“It was nice to be vulnerable with each other,” Andrew said.

So, what happens now?

“I didn’t want to say bye because it sounded so final and he doesn’t live here and it was like goodbye,” Courtney said. They did exchange numbers and sent each other texts.

“It was always in the back of our heads that, shoot, there is still a reality that I am not there. I think that is always going to be nagging until it is either remedied or whatever,” Andrew said. “There’s things that have to happen now that I have to figure out.”

Rate the date

Andrew: 5 [out of 5].

Courtney: 4.8 because Andrew wasn’t local.

Update

Andrew visited the area during his spring break and enjoyed a socially distanced date with Courtney.