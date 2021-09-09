Over dinner, the pair talked about recent issues in the queer community in D.C. and the fact that there are only a handful of bars left for queer women in the country. Sydelle felt like she was talking to a friend of a friend. She couldn’t tell if there were romantic vibes. She said attraction is harder for her to discern with people who are not cisgender men. Nat prefers not to categorize relationships too quickly. They got along with Sydelle, and they’re excited to see her again. “I will wait and see where my feelings take me,” Nat said.