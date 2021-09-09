Soon after being seated, the two ordered cocktails, both opting for a drink with a quirky name. Nat had the Rum Away With Us with a chamomile-infused rum, and Sydelle opted for the Beach Day, a mix of tropical fruits with cachaça and pisco.
As with many dates in the District, the conversation started with work. Sydelle’s Date Lab application revealed that asking about work on a first date is one of the most D.C. things about her, but she doesn’t judge people based on their profession (or want to discuss it the entire time). Nat talked about their career as a software consultant. Then Sydelle explained she does policy work for an education nonprofit, which Nat thought sounded like a very noble career. “You’re doing good in the world!” Nat exclaimed to Sydelle.
Early on, the topic of astrology came up. Nat, a Pisces, said they could relate to the Pisces stereotypes: being sensitive, emotional and loving. Sydelle is a Taurus. Bingo, Nat’s rising sign! After scanning through their sun, moon and rising signs together, Sydelle realized how nice it was to be on a date with someone who didn’t think astrology was stupid. Nat doubled down by admitting that they almost brought along a tarot card deck that evening. Sydelle reciprocated by sharing she recently bought a tarot deck.
Continuing on the topic of hobbies some people might find weird (Sydelle’s words, not mine), Nat mentioned that they are a theater actor and certified in knife and dagger stage combat. This fascinated Sydelle, who used to fence but now spends her time reading about battles in books instead. She described her favorite literary genre to Nat as similar to young-adult fantasy but with more adult themes and pacing.
Not only is Sydelle a lover of books, but she also writes, mostly in her zine and blog. Of course, Nat’s follow-up question was: “Are you going to write about this in your blog?” Sydelle smirked and replied, “No.”
Another similarity: They are both first-generation Americans. Sydelle’s family is from India, while Nat’s dad is from Lithuania and mom is from Ukraine. Nat felt an unspoken shared understanding as first-generation kids. Sydelle later described this mutual perspective as: “You feel a responsibility to succeed and make your parents’ sacrifices worth it.”
The daters ordered another round of drinks and oysters to share. For dinner, they both chose the squid-ink tagliatelle with shrimp. Earlier, Nat noted that the last time they were at the Smith they introduced a friend to oysters. Sydelle finds she’s also the oyster evangelist in her friend circle. When the oysters arrived, Nat shared their tradition of proposing a toast with each oyster. First, to Date Lab. Second, to stage combat. Third, to being children of immigrants.
Over dinner, the pair talked about recent issues in the queer community in D.C. and the fact that there are only a handful of bars left for queer women in the country. Sydelle felt like she was talking to a friend of a friend. She couldn’t tell if there were romantic vibes. She said attraction is harder for her to discern with people who are not cisgender men. Nat prefers not to categorize relationships too quickly. They got along with Sydelle, and they’re excited to see her again. “I will wait and see where my feelings take me,” Nat said.
At the end of the night, Sydelle and Nat were both stuffed, so they skipped dessert, went outside to get rides home and exchanged numbers. By the time Sydelle got home Nat had texted her. “It was 12 minutes later,” Sydelle said, “15 tops.” A tarot-reading date was made for that upcoming weekend. Perhaps then the two can confirm whether romance is in the cards.
Rate the date
Nat: 4.5 [out of 5].
Sydelle: 5.
Update
The tarot date was postponed, and a new date hasn’t yet been set.
