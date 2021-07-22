We sent Jared and Jamol to Agua 301 at Yards Park. Jared had no excuse for being 30 minutes late — we’re pretty sure it is a Date Lab record. “I know. I know. It’s terrible!” Was he nervous? “I’ve been dating so long. I’ve been dating since I was 14 years old.” So, no. He just got caught up in a hot mess of a workday. But he did prepare for the date by buying a new shirt from Asos, plus he emailed a heads-up about his delay. As for the (punctual) Jamol: He got a haircut, upgraded from his standard T-shirt and jeans to “a short-sleeve button-down with some kind of crazy print from Asos” and shorts, and drove in from Maryland.